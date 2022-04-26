PATCH 2.3.0

Hello Everyone!

Today we have another Big Patch for you!

In this Update we focused on a New Map aswell as something that Helps new Players to understand the Game better.

NEW MAP: CYBERCITY

NEW FEATURE: TUTORIAL MODE

Now, Players need to have enough Rank Points to join the Shop, Play Multiplayer and have access to the Battlepass Feature.

The Reason why we did this is because we want that Players play a Few Rounds before they can have access to the Full Game.

Here a List how many Rank Points Players need to have access to some Features:

Shop: 100 Rank Points

Multiplayer: 200 Rank Points

Battlepass: 300 Rank Points

PATCH NOTES

Added a New Map (CyberCity)

Reworked the Intro Sequence

Added a Tutorial Mode Feature

-> See list Above

-> See list Above Edited some Details on the Tally Screen

Removed the Docks Map

Fixed Several Map Issues

Several Bug Fixes

KNOWN ISSUES

The New Intro Sequence has very poor Quality

Some Decals on the New Map doesnt fit into Firescout

That is everything we have for you Today!

Until next Time!

~ FiveDead Interactive