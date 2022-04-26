 Skip to content

Firescout update for 26 April 2022

PATCH 2.3.0

PATCH 2.3.0

Hello Everyone!

Today we have another Big Patch for you!
In this Update we focused on a New Map aswell as something that Helps new Players to understand the Game better.

NEW MAP: CYBERCITY

NEW FEATURE: TUTORIAL MODE

Now, Players need to have enough Rank Points to join the Shop, Play Multiplayer and have access to the Battlepass Feature.
The Reason why we did this is because we want that Players play a Few Rounds before they can have access to the Full Game.

Here a List how many Rank Points Players need to have access to some Features:

Shop: 100 Rank Points
Multiplayer: 200 Rank Points
Battlepass: 300 Rank Points

PATCH NOTES

  • Added a New Map (CyberCity)
  • Reworked the Intro Sequence
  • Added a Tutorial Mode Feature
    -> See list Above
  • Edited some Details on the Tally Screen
  • Removed the Docks Map
  • Fixed Several Map Issues
  • Several Bug Fixes

KNOWN ISSUES

  • The New Intro Sequence has very poor Quality
  • Some Decals on the New Map doesnt fit into Firescout

That is everything we have for you Today!

Until next Time!

~ FiveDead Interactive

