Tropico 6 Update 17 – Una Magnífica Memoria

Fellow Tropicans,

Tropico 6 Update v.17 ‘Una Magnífica Memoria’ has just been released for Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

RAM consumption is reduced by up to a GB and should be especially noticeable for players with weaker hardware. We are also working on another optimization update to prepare Tropico for its brilliant and bright future!

Of course, Update 17 also contains further bug fixes, like the Metro Station upgrade for the Airport that now works as intended. Also, the efficiency of media buildings now affects their liberty value.

For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

Viva Tropico!

Improvements

Memory Optimization

Reduces Tropico's RAM consumption by up to 1 GB under certain setups. Players with older or weaker machines should benefit from this update.

Reduces Tropico's RAM consumption by up to 1 GB under certain setups. Players with older or weaker machines should benefit from this update. [Festival-DLC] Increased the time limits on the easy difficulty level for the “Between a Rock and a boring Place” mission to make it easier.

Bugfixes