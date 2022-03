Thanks for buying Jaden & Jasmine: The Curse of Deception.

This is a major update for the game if you brought it day one.

Here are a enhancements you'll find in this update.

New button layouts.

New gamepad features can use either xbox controller or ps4.

New settings look for gamepad use ONLY.

New Dialogue Box and Would you like to save xbox feature.

New Music Room look.

Minor Bug fixes and more.