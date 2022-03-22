Compensates for differences in difficulty due to operating environment.

In the old patch, there were differences in the speed at which the character fell and the speed at which the target moved depending on the operating environment.

Therefore, in the current patch I have corrected these differences in difficulty and standardized the game experience for all players.

The difficulty itself has not been changed since the second day of release.

Therefore, those who have a certain level of PC specs will not feel any change in the patch notes. On the other hand, there may be a certain number of people who feel that the game is many times more difficult than when they played it before. That is the difficulty level that was originally set.

~~By the way, I heard a happy voice before that he or she cleared all the difficulty levels in about an hour. Perhaps after this he will... ~~

This problem was informed to me by a certain mountaineering enthusiast.

I will post a patch comparison video later on my twitter account.

Other mini updates that have been implemented or will be implemented.

"I think the game tempo would be much better if the skill cooldowns were eliminated when landing on the ground!"

I appreciate your feedback. I see. I will certainly feel more comfortable now that I don't have to wait for the cooldown time of the skill on the scaffold. Thank you very much for your useful information.

It has been implemented in the current patch.

”The background music is so good, please put out a soundtrack!"

I have received so many requests for the soundtrack from many people, including those on twitter. I am very happy because I put a lot of effort into the soundtrack.

I am working on it urgently. It will be a while!

”It would be even better if the map varied a little with the difficulty level!"

I would like to implement creatures in the cave that appear at each difficulty level. Like that big lizard.

These are the four announcements. Thank you for your continued support of Aim Climb.

Yul.