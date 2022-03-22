V1.0.3 Hotfix and Sneak Peek

Quick hotfix addressing the following reported issues:
- Updated the net code
- Darkened the colors of locked brawlers
Known issues:
- Light ball effect activates constantly
- Various issues regarding Yummony
This will likely be the last patch before the larger update at the end of the week. Here's a little sneak peek at a new(ish) brawler that will be joining the roster with the update:
Ouncer
Ouncer is a character that focuses on flexibility. By switching channels he can gain a variety of effects that could help him at any point during a match.
Thanks for playing! Hop into the discord if you'd like to report any issues.
Changed files in this update