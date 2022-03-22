 Skip to content

Note Brawl update for 22 March 2022

V1.0.3 Hotfix and Sneak Peek

Quick hotfix addressing the following reported issues:

  • Updated the net code
  • Darkened the colors of locked brawlers

Known issues:

  • Light ball effect activates constantly
  • Various issues regarding Yummony

This will likely be the last patch before the larger update at the end of the week. Here's a little sneak peek at a new(ish) brawler that will be joining the roster with the update:

Ouncer

Ouncer is a character that focuses on flexibility. By switching channels he can gain a variety of effects that could help him at any point during a match.

Thanks for playing! Hop into the discord if you'd like to report any issues.

