Diane's Romance Route released

Hello everyone, it is me, Princess Sonya of CloudNovel!

I am happy to announce that since this evening, Diane's romance route has been released and is playable on Steam! Now that we have our first official yuri romance route, we hope you gentlemen enjoy romancing our lovely waitress Diane. We hope you enjoy our first ever "yuri" or female romance route, where you can romance one of the female characters of Cafe Rouge, as a female character yourself.

As for the last 2 females (Adeline and Candice), here is the full list of stories left to complete, and the planned release dates:

Adeline's romance route - April 11th

Candice's romance route - May 2nd

Demian and Candice story - May 23rd

Prequel bonus story - June 6th

So as you can see, we are slowly getting all of these Kickstarter stretch goals complete. Yes, it's taking a while, but quality content takes time to do, and we want to tell quality stories.

For now, please enjoy Diane's route, we will be working on Adeline's route next!

Ciao~

-Sonya