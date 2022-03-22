 Skip to content

Café Rouge update for 22 March 2022

Diane's Romance Route released

Share · View all patches · Build 8414008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, it is me, Princess Sonya of CloudNovel!

I am happy to announce that since this evening, Diane's romance route has been released and is playable on Steam! Now that we have our first official yuri romance route, we hope you gentlemen enjoy romancing our lovely waitress Diane. We hope you enjoy our first ever "yuri" or female romance route, where you can romance one of the female characters of Cafe Rouge, as a female character yourself.

As for the last 2 females (Adeline and Candice), here is the full list of stories left to complete, and the planned release dates:

  • Adeline's romance route - April 11th
  • Candice's romance route - May 2nd
  • Demian and Candice story - May 23rd
  • Prequel bonus story - June 6th

So as you can see, we are slowly getting all of these Kickstarter stretch goals complete. Yes, it's taking a while, but quality content takes time to do, and we want to tell quality stories.

For now, please enjoy Diane's route, we will be working on Adeline's route next!

Ciao~
-Sonya

