Final Days update for 22 March 2022

v1.2.1.4 Patch

v1.2.1.4 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while since the last update, but I am still alive (just extremely busy with life in general)! 😅

With that being said, I've just released a minor patch (v1.2.1.4) which fixes some bugs and rare crashes. For further details, please refer to the changelog.

Thanks once again to the players who have submitted crash reports! These reports help me a lot with finding and fixing crashes, so please don't be afraid to submit them.

While I am busy, I do try to keep on top of any issues people are having with Final Days. So if you do experience any issues, then please let me know and I will do my best to resolve it as soon as possible. The best ways of reaching me are on the forums or Discord.

Thanks for playing Final Days!

Cheers,
Mike

