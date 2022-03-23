Patch v1.0.9 Released

Patch v1.0.9 for God of War is now live.

Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately

Patch Notes

New Features

Aiming and Blocking can now be configured as a toggle instead of a hold

Triple Buffering can now be enabled to reduce micro-stutters at the cost of a minor latency increase

GPU memory usage is now included in the video settings to aid performance troubleshooting

Fixes

Memory values will now be detected properly when using integrated graphics

Silent crashes will no longer occur if a GPU reports invalid memory values

Some gameplay systems will no longer cause intermittent crashes

Implemented small object culling to help reduce the number of objects being processed by the CPU Developed in response to recurring AMD performance issues, this change should improve minimum framerates in scenes where there are many objects on-screen. During our testing, we saw an average 20% improvement in frametimes above the 95th percentile.

To those not experiencing instances of major framerate drops, please note that this change will not result in a significant improvement to graphical performance.

See below for our testing data

[h2=testing]Culling Performance Testing[/h2]

Tested on a AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 64GB DDR4 RAM, and a AMD 6800XT GPU

FPS = Frames per second, FT = Frametime

Lower frametimes are better

[table]

[tr]

[th]Settings[/th]

[th]Avg FPS[/th]

[th]Avg FT[/th]

[th]95th % FT[/th]

[th]99th % FT[/th]

[th]99.9th % FT[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Culling - Off[/td]

[td]66.6ms[/td]

[td]15ms[/td]

[td]24.4ms[/td]

[td]31.8ms[/td]

[td]47ms[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Culling - On[/td]

[td]68.6ms[/td]

[td]14.6ms[/td]

[td]17ms[/td]

[td]24.3ms[/td]

[td]34.7ms[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Improvement[/td]

[td]3%[/td]

[td]2.67%[/td]

[td]30.33%[/td]

[td]23.58%[/td]

[td]26.17%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Known Issue

AMD Shader Caching

Last updated 3/23/22 at 10:00am PST

Throughout our testing, we noticed intermittent framerate reductions when shaders were accessed for the first time. We are working with AMD to resolve this in a future patch.