Patch v1.0.9 Released

Patch v1.0.9 for God of War is now live.
Patch Notes
New Features
- Aiming and Blocking can now be configured as a toggle instead of a hold
- Triple Buffering can now be enabled to reduce micro-stutters at the cost of a minor latency increase
- GPU memory usage is now included in the video settings to aid performance troubleshooting
Fixes
- Memory values will now be detected properly when using integrated graphics
- Silent crashes will no longer occur if a GPU reports invalid memory values
- Some gameplay systems will no longer cause intermittent crashes
- Implemented small object culling to help reduce the number of objects being processed by the CPU
Developed in response to recurring AMD performance issues, this change should improve minimum framerates in scenes where there are many objects on-screen. During our testing, we saw an average 20% improvement in frametimes above the 95th percentile.
To those not experiencing instances of major framerate drops, please note that this change will not result in a significant improvement to graphical performance.
See below for our testing data
[h2=testing]Culling Performance Testing[/h2]
Tested on a AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 64GB DDR4 RAM, and a AMD 6800XT GPU
FPS = Frames per second, FT = Frametime
Lower frametimes are better
[table]
[tr]
[th]Settings[/th]
[th]Avg FPS[/th]
[th]Avg FT[/th]
[th]95th % FT[/th]
[th]99th % FT[/th]
[th]99.9th % FT[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Culling - Off[/td]
[td]66.6ms[/td]
[td]15ms[/td]
[td]24.4ms[/td]
[td]31.8ms[/td]
[td]47ms[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Culling - On[/td]
[td]68.6ms[/td]
[td]14.6ms[/td]
[td]17ms[/td]
[td]24.3ms[/td]
[td]34.7ms[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Improvement[/td]
[td]3%[/td]
[td]2.67%[/td]
[td]30.33%[/td]
[td]23.58%[/td]
[td]26.17%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Known Issue
AMD Shader Caching
Last updated 3/23/22 at 10:00am PST
Throughout our testing, we noticed intermittent framerate reductions when shaders were accessed for the first time. We are working with AMD to resolve this in a future patch.
For a list of the other topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues. If you are experiencing any of these problems, submitting a ticket greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one. We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports.
