Update 0.2 Combat Update

Hello everyone! Thank you for your continued support of Legend of Radiance!

This update is focused primarily on a new combat mechanic, the Poise System! It has changed the pacing of the combat to be slightly smoother and more methodical.

The update also includes many new features and fixes!

There are too many to completely mention everything, but here are the main ones listed below:

Implemented Poise System : Each attack has an impact value which is usually scaled with your Strength stat. Each character has a poise rating. if an attack's impact exceeds the character's poise rating, they will be staggered for a brief moment also cancelling their current attack! Your character's poise rating can be raised by putting points into the Endurance stat.

Dash i-frames : The dash finally has i-frames. You can use this to dodge through attacks and sometimes enemies! It's fairly short, so timing is everything!

Damage Adjustments : The damage on some weapons scaled much higher than intended. Specifically, The sword's damage was too high and became a late-game powerhouse with only a few points invested in Strength. The base damage has been lowered to prevent the sword from being the do-everything weapon.

Attack Animations : Several player attack animations have been lengthened to not be instant. This has made combat a bit more evenly-paced with the enemies. This gives more of a back-and-forth feeling to the combat!

Mob Balances : Several mobs have had their attack patterns slowed to make them a bit easier to deal with. Some of the mobs would spam quick attacks that were hard to defeat in groups. The hitboxes on many attacks have been expanded to fit the animation better! High-level mobs have had their hitpoints raised to have them reflect their intended difficulty.

Bug fixes: