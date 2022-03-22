March 22, 2022, update introduction

New map: island of involution

New demon mother: Caozi

Activity introduction:

Spring is coming, when Caozi is in estrus, attacking other demon niangs everywhere for forced exercise. The protagonist needs to make family planning for Caozi. If you don't stop it, this pure love area will be eroded by corruption. Move, master Wuniang.

Setting:

The enemy's HP is 1000, and then set 30 events to follow the protagonist, 4 frequencies and 5 speed chase battles, [display pseudo dynamic CG events after contact, and update the leader CG (this should be the case, but the painter doesn't know where to go)] in short, add the play method first.

Cut into the battle. After contact, our side - 100 can choose to escape. Add a new follow event after escaping. Up to 40. We need to finish the task until we finish the task prompt. Don't be drained.

Update simplified Chinese only.

Rewards:

Grass child demon Niang egg + a lot of experience.