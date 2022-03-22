[Event] Divine Dragon's 7-Day Attendance Event

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

'Divine Dragon's 7-Day Attendance Event' will proceed after the update maintenance scheduled on March 22nd.

Try to claim various items that may help your character to grow by participating in 'Divine Dragon's 7-Day Attendance Event'. Also, try to claim the last reward 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' to exchange the most wanted Restoration Box that will give you the most needed material, based on the combination attempts that you have proceeded from the official launch until before the Update Maintenance on Mar. 22nd, 2022.

■ Event Period

Mar. 22nd, 2022 (Scheduled Maintenance) ~ Apr. 11th, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)

※ Unused 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' item will be automatically deleted at the end of the scheduled period, Apr. 11th , 2022 23:59 (UTC+8).

※ This event is a distinct event from the 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' that was proceeded until Mar. 22nd, 00:00 (UTC+8), and the 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' item acquired from the previous event has been deleted automatically.

■ Event Rewards

[table] [tr] [td]Day 1

[/td] [td]Day 2

[/td] [td]Day 3

[/td] [td]Day 4

[/td] [td]Day 5

[/td] [td]Day 6

[/td] [td]Day 7

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]3 Vigor Pills (60 Minutes)

[/td] [td]2 Epic Prosperity Cordials

[/td] [td]2 Secret Peak Tickets

[/td] [td]2 Epic Greed Cordials

[/td] [td]2 Magic Square Tickets

[/td] [td]2 Epic Advancement Cordials

[/td] [td]1 Divine Dragon's Blessing

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

※ 1 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' item can be claimed as a 7th-day attendance reward and an additional 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' can be purchased through the in-game Shop.

■ Pre-requirements before participating

Only characters that have failed at combining Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Spirit Stone, Skill Tome at least once can participate 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' (Except Dragon Claw and Dragon Eye) .

. If there are no combination attempts failed on the chosen type of item, Rare Restoration Box will automatically be displayed.

※ Only combination attempts that failed before the start of 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' will be acknowledged and the records after that point won't count.

■ How to participate

After accessing the game, click the event menu (Firecracker-shaped icon on the top left corner).

Choose 1 box that you want to claim (Dragon Scale/Dragon Leather/Dragon Horn/Spirit Stone/Skill Tome Restoration Box) from the 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' screen and click the [Select] button on the bottom.

※ Please be cautious in choosing the box since you may only select/claim 1 box (Not just 1 box from each category but for just 1 box from the whole category)

※ 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' Ticket will automatically disappear after participating.

Ex) Highest failure combination attempt for Dragon Scale/Dragon Leather/Dragon Horn is Rare → Epic

Highest failure combination attempt for Spirit Stone is Epic → Legendary

Highest failure combination attempt for Skill Tome is Rare → Epic

You can choose 1 from [Epic Dragon Scale Restoration Box/Epic Dragon Leather Restoration Box/Epic Dragon Horn Restoration Box/Legendary Spirit Stone Restoration Box/Epic Skill Tome Restoration Box]. Think once more if the box that you selected is what you really want and won't regret before clicking [Confirm] button.

※ You will never be able to turn it back once you press the Confirm button. Find the Restoration Box from the bag(inventory) and press [Use] button.

※ If you use the Restoration Box that you claimed, you will be able to earn 1 item that has the same/lower grade as the box as a reward. The chance to earn an item that has the same grade as the box is the same as the chance of the combination success of that grade.

Ex) You will be able to earn 1 Rare or Epic grade Dragon Scale if you use Epic Dragon Scale Restoration Box.

We wish you great success in opening the Restoration Box after claiming the 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' item from the 7th Day attendance reward.

