6.0.1 Integration for ALL Players

On April 1st, 2022, the 6.0.1 build of the game will become the default branch of the game. For a short while, 5.1.9 will remain in case we discover any game-breaking bugs and to recover save files in timelost zones. What this means for you:

All zones marked as Timelost before March 1st will be permanently deleted from the game files. This includes Campsite, Scarlet Cavern (all maps), Frost Forest (all maps), and Frost Forest (single large map). In total, 37 maps will be removed with this update. If your save file is currently in any of these timelost zones, you will need to revert to 5.1.9 then move to the world map or the veil to save, then reselect the default build. Detailed instructions will be included with the 6.0.1 release notes, but can also be found in one of the 6.0 prerelease details threads.

It will no longer be possible to enter the multi-map version of Den An'ura.

Bugs may appear from the addition of the new plugins.

Proto An'ura event will end.

On May 1st, 2022, the 5.1.9 build will no longer be accessible and save files located in Timelost Campsite, Scarlet Cavern, Frost Forest, or Den An'ura will become unrecoverable.

6.0.1 for those who did not opt into the prerelease build of the game will be comprised of the three updates included with 6.0.0.X plus any additions made in the next week or so. For the full scoop on what has changed, please go back and view the 6.0.0.X patch notes:

6.0.0.1 Notes - https://steamcommunity.com/games/764180/announcements/detail/4971416741015839462

6.0.0.2 & 6.0.0.3 Notes - https://steamcommunity.com/games/764180/announcements/detail/3113682430670419791

Change highlights (6.0.0.0 - 6.0.0.3)

Multi-elemental weapons and skills are now possible.

Elemental absorption is now possible.

Tiered elemental skills now have the same damage per hit, but cost less per level and hit multiple times per tier.

Psychic physical attacks do magic damage, psychic magic attacks do physical damage.

Modification to armor types.

Added distinction between one and two-handed swords and axes.

Changes to data on the Save screen.

Changes to the Equip screen.

Flame Titan now solid Fire type, no longer weak to Ice.

Final Note - Any changes made to the prerelease build between now and April 1st will do so without version changes or patch notes. All updates will be included in the single patch note release on April 1st.