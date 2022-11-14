 Skip to content

Flat Eye👁️‍🗨️ update for 14 November 2022

Flat Eye Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8412580

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome to Flat Eye!

It’s finally time to open the doors to the station and let you take control and manage this futuristic crossroad for passing travellers.

You are the manager of the world’s premier gas and technological hub, where it’s your job to keep the station running smoothly, completing daily tasks while also monitoring your own and your customer’s mood.

On top of that, you will encounter “premium customers” — clearly defined individuals with strong personalities, rich backstories and special needs. To ensure they keep coming back, listen and tailor to their needs, and build the modules they seem particularly interested in.

It’s a tough job, but you don’t get paid minimum wage for nothing!

Flat Eye - We are all family here.

