Release 1.1.2

As some of you have noticed, and reported (thanks!!), we've had some bugs regarding timers and checkpoints, making it possible to reset the timer during the level and get ridiculously good timings on the levels.

We've thought about how to handle this, and came to the conclusion that we had no proper way of telling which scores were affected by this bug, and which ones were not.

As such - we decided the only "fair" way to handle it, was to reset the scoreboards. A new, fresh start!

So after this update, you have a new chance of getting top position in the scoreboards - hurry up and get a screenshot of it before your competitors wake up ;-)

All Steam achievements and the locally stored records are still there, only the scoreboards are reset. Also, some translations were fixed.

Again, thanks for reporting bugs and coming with feedback - and sorry that it took so long time for us to get this one fixed.

We've been very busy with our other upcoming game, Sir Whoopass, which we'll hopefully release in a not too distant future!

Check out that page too, and why not wishlist it while you're at it? :-)

Cheers !