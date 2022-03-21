Update 1.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8412279 · Last edited 21 March 2022 – 22:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hiya, space explorers,

welcome back to a small interim update – some fixes, minor additions and polishing here and there. Special thanks this time to pepps and especially mav from the community. Also: general revision of missile homing, all of them were checked through and significantly improved. Work on the next main update continues now! :D

Missions

"The Tyrant" side mission:

Rebel spawn position optimized (avoids likelihood of missing them), better handling of the battle event so the player doesn't need to manually target the rebels, script and dialog polishing including alternative dialog, just in case you might still miss the rebels. Some portrait assignment updates

side mission: Rebel spawn position optimized (avoids likelihood of missing them), better handling of the battle event so the player doesn't need to manually target the rebels, script and dialog polishing including alternative dialog, just in case you might still miss the rebels. Some portrait assignment updates "No Funny Business" side mission:

Added new jokes, improved dialog and script handling, some dialog polishing

side mission: Added new jokes, improved dialog and script handling, some dialog polishing "Sleeping Pods for Three, No Pets!" side mission:

Removed the possibility to re-enter the mission after it failed due to old dialog at Prescott and/or Billie Jean and Rufus, some script and dialog polishing

Reworked missile homing

Finally – homing missiles getting tediously lost on their way to a target or simply shooting past it are a thing of the past. We have tried many different behaviors, resulting in a reliable new preset for acceleration and rotation speed, and tweaked some custom values as well.

New default: 160 / 20 / 60

(acceleration / turn rate accel / turn rate max)

This also improves the speed of some missiles you may already own. Unique adjustments that differ from the new standard:

Dogfight Missiles: 200/3/3 -> 200/30/30

Noob Missiles: 90/0.4/0.8 -> 90/5/10

Pharma Missiles: 80/0.4/0.8 -> 80/10/20

Pharma Sentry: 100/0.4/0.8 -> 100/10/20

Ahoi-Rockets: 90/0.4/0.8 -> 90/10/20

Jolly-Rockets: 90/0.4/0.8 -> 90/10/20

Mini Seekers: 200/120/120 -> 200/30/60

Hunter Seekers: 200/360/180 -> 200/30/60

Plasma Missile: 280/25/25 -> turn max raised to 40

Plasma Missile Turret: 280/25/25 -> turn max raised to 40

Raketa: 200/1.5/1.5 -> 200/5/10

Twin Missiles: 120/25/25 -> 120/30/60

Ships

Loot Beam improvements: Do not attract if a drop path is blocked

Entrega, Entrega Grande / Gaseoso: animated the engine linked graphics

UI

Show an arrow to the selected ship and weapon target if it's not visible

Map Marker: Add a hover highlight

Map Marker: Show the name on the right side of the icon when hovering

Draw the weapon/repair target line when hovering over the cooldown entry

Other

Improve the faction support AI

Some minor portrait polishing

"Profit Loses Seldom" side mission:

Quest progress now needs to be exactly at 75 percent for the "distraction" answer to appear at Dr. Nadir, will not appear before.

"Genocide Consignment" main mission:

Auxilium now still supports the player, but should not be able to attack Assistant Lucca. Lucca can not attack during the battle, to avoid confusion.

"Revealing Xentron" main mission:

When denying cooperation with Mr. Shiro during a bonus scene at the end, the quest progress and target will now update, to avoid confusion.

Ship AI: Do not land anywhere if the mining command fails

Fight Behavior: Get a new approach pos if it's not reached in time

Pirates flee to the wrong faction fortress

Disabled turrets with pre-selected target can get confused when enabled again

Remove map marker: replace "cancel" button with "delete" if marker was already set

Loot can get destroyed with Salvor Attractor

Exploit: Freight Container spawners refresh missing ones on savegame load

Exploit: Gas clouds are recharged on savegame load when completely depleted

Count a ship death as player-caused if it was a one shot

Map Marker: When moving the map cam with Z, disable marker interactions

Credits menu back button is invisible

Mission icon on HQ after Shiro bonus dialog (landable overview icons are not updated)

Shield restore_big volume is too low

I18N: Set the thread language also for unknown language countries

I18N: Decimal separator missing for floating point

Landable HUD: Pressing the trade key with a still selected sprite exits the landable

Display the SOS signal distance in same units as in the analysis HUD

Siege convoy balancing

Siege convoy doesn't go straight to the Caduceus Station

