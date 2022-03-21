Beta Mode Update [2022-03-21]

Hello, Liam here.

This is a small update which adds the remaining projectile reflection functionality to Umbrella's sHP, and her Retina Reflector blockbuster. This update also adds almost all of Umbrella's palettes!

Note that even if a projectile is not listed below, Retina Reflector will still absorb hits and usually protect Umbrella from it.

If Umbrella is standing behind or inside of Retina Reflector, she will be protected from projectiles that are hitting both her and Retina Reflector at the same time. The most common case for this is against Robo-Fortune's beams, or projectiles with wide hitboxes like Annie's Sagan Beam.

If you find a bug with projectile reflecting, please let us know on Skullheart, or in #2e-bugs channel in our [official Discord.](discord.gg/skullgirls)

UMBRELLA - PALETTES

Added new Umbrella palettes. Now she has 29! (She will receive one more palette in a later update that will only be available to Season Pass owners, like all other characters.)

UMBRELLA - REFLECTABLE PROJECTILES

Annie - Crescent Cut, Stars, Gravity Slingshot

Beowulf - Hurting Hurl (L/M/H)

Cerebella - Diamonds Are Forever

Double - Luger, Cattelite Lives, Megalith Array

Eliza - Throne of Isis, Dive of Horus, cMP [2nd hit]

Fukua - Forever A Clone (L), Love Art, Blown Kiss

Painwheel - Gae Bolga Stinger

Parasoul - Motor Brigade, Inferno Brigade, Napalm Shot

Peacock - All Georges, sHP [2nd hit], Argus Agony's small bullets, cMK [Ant]

Robo-Fortune - JHP, Headdrone RAM

Squigly - Squigly Battle Opera, Inferno of Leviathan

Umbrella - Cutie Ptooie, Wish Maker, Under The Weather

Valentine - Dead Cross, Vial Hazard, Checkmate Incision

ELIZA

Updated palette 18 with a new effect.

(Build version 3.3.19)