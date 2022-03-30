Spanish Language Update

¡Hola querida comunidad!

We have some great news to share with you: Spanish language has been officially added to the latest KOF 2002 UM update!

Whether you are native speakers of the language or people who are just learning it, we are sure you will all enjoy this work. While we're at it, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to you, the fans of KOF. These improvements are only possible thanks to the support you give us over time.

-Spanish language support for Service Menu within the Continue Screen

-Changed layout for How to Play screen (in Spanish only)