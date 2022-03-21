Bunhouse 1.2.1

Changelog 1.2.1

ADDED: Plant diversification modifier

Having multiple types of plants in your greenhouse is now beneficial (to incentivize diversifying beyond just grinding orchids, or rahuii, or lupines)

If you have at least ten healthy plant species (including full grown trees), you will start receiving a bonus multiplier any time you sell plants or fruit

The bonus multiplier maxes out at 2 (i.e., double the amount of carrots per sale) if you have 35 or more distinct plant/tree species

ADDED: Ability to navigate back during multiple-page tutorial video tips

CHANGED: Toggleable options in settings (e.g. Video Tips Enabled) can now be changed with the select button (A on XBOX or space on keyboard) instead of just navigating them right/left

CHANGED: Name on one of the tree signs per request of kickstarter backer

CHANGED: Moved starting a new game and loading game functionality out of the Settings Menu and into its own subsection within the Main Menu

New submenu lists all previous save slots at once instead of one at a time

Added more information for each save file to help distinguish them (number of plants unlocked and number of carrots in that given save file)

Added ability to delete old save files

FIXED BUG: Lantern and hanging plants not attaching to standing hook on game load

FIXED BUG: Bun getting trapped in aquarium sometimes removes fish from that aquarium