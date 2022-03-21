 Skip to content

Bunhouse update for 21 March 2022

Bunhouse 1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.2.1

ADDED: Plant diversification modifier

  • Having multiple types of plants in your greenhouse is now beneficial (to incentivize diversifying beyond just grinding orchids, or rahuii, or lupines)
  • If you have at least ten healthy plant species (including full grown trees), you will start receiving a bonus multiplier any time you sell plants or fruit
  • The bonus multiplier maxes out at 2 (i.e., double the amount of carrots per sale) if you have 35 or more distinct plant/tree species
    ADDED: Ability to navigate back during multiple-page tutorial video tips

CHANGED: Toggleable options in settings (e.g. Video Tips Enabled) can now be changed with the select button (A on XBOX or space on keyboard) instead of just navigating them right/left
CHANGED: Name on one of the tree signs per request of kickstarter backer
CHANGED: Moved starting a new game and loading game functionality out of the Settings Menu and into its own subsection within the Main Menu

  • New submenu lists all previous save slots at once instead of one at a time
  • Added more information for each save file to help distinguish them (number of plants unlocked and number of carrots in that given save file)
  • Added ability to delete old save files

FIXED BUG: Lantern and hanging plants not attaching to standing hook on game load
FIXED BUG: Bun getting trapped in aquarium sometimes removes fish from that aquarium

