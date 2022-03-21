Patch 2.2.1 is now live!
Changes:
• Propcoins - thanks to the community’s feedback, Propcoins for victories and kills have been returned, and they will work exactly like before, in addition to Propcoins for challenges
• Propcoins - the number of Propcoins for completing challenges was reduced from 15 and 30 to 10 and 20
• Challenges - removed challenges that required certain Survivors to complete. You may have these challenges when the game is updated, but they will no longer appear after being completed
• Killers - improved the new hitting system - now Killer will be better at getting to the props that are below or above them
• Props - the new jump system was merged with the old one: now the first jump will allow to adjust the jumping force as before again, and the second jump will have an increased jumping force
• Jun - updated the character’s animation in lobby (his smile should not be creepy anymore)
• Farm, House, School, and Castle - fixed places where props could endlessly run away from Killer
• Survivor Items Select - Items can now be selected with both keyboard and mouse
• Ancient Book - reduced the duration from 6/7/8 seconds to 5/6/7 seconds
• Whoopee Cushion - it can now be broken by any attack that deals damage, and not just regular hits
• Propmachine - reduced bonus for each of the 4 Reaction Check zones from 0/1/2/3 to 0/0/1/2 seconds
Fixes:
• Banshee - fixed an exploit that allowed Banshee to accelerate using Flight
• Granny - fixed that Mine could unexpectedly fly at a Survivor through an entire map
• Granny - fixed that Teacher skin could be worn by itself even if the player did not have the skin (Promotion is over!)
• Akasha - fixed Blade Dance not being able to damage small props
• Akasha - fixed Shadow becoming unusable
• Sheet-Man - fixed that when hitting a prop, Sheet-Man’s hook would fly to the place where the Survivor turned into that prop
• Sheet-Man - fixed that a Survivor could take damage if Sheet-Man used his gas attacks in the place where the Survivor turned into a prop
• Sheet-Man - fixed Gas wasting Poisoned Knife charges
• Sheet-Man - fixed Poop being invisible
• Jun - fixed Jun not having a first person sprint animation
• Jun - fixed Jun automatically saying ‘Thank you’ after being rescued from Hypnochair
• House - fixed too many coins spawning in the map
• Farm, House, School, and Castle - various fixes for collisions and places where props could not take damage
• Abbey - fixed Killer appearing out of the map’s bounds without being able to teleport back
• Abbey - reduced collision of cypresses
• Cryosphere - fixed that a frozen Survivor or a frozen prop were able to move after taking damage again but their textures would remain frozen
• Survivors Items Select - fixed two identical items being able to appear when selecting an item
• Whoopee Cushion - fixed that when throwing a Whoopee Cushion the last interaction UI would appear on the screen
• Coins - fixed Coins being difficult to pick up
• Coins - optimization
• Exit Doors - fixed that when opening Exit Door the hint to ‘Open’ would remain on the screen
• UI Game Results - fixed Killers sometimes having avatars of other characters
• Various fixes to maps, UI, and optimization
