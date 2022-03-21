Patch 2.2.1 is now live!

Changes:

• Propcoins - thanks to the community’s feedback, Propcoins for victories and kills have been returned, and they will work exactly like before, in addition to Propcoins for challenges

• Propcoins - the number of Propcoins for completing challenges was reduced from 15 and 30 to 10 and 20

• Challenges - removed challenges that required certain Survivors to complete. You may have these challenges when the game is updated, but they will no longer appear after being completed

• Killers - improved the new hitting system - now Killer will be better at getting to the props that are below or above them

• Props - the new jump system was merged with the old one: now the first jump will allow to adjust the jumping force as before again, and the second jump will have an increased jumping force

• Jun - updated the character’s animation in lobby (his smile should not be creepy anymore)

• Farm, House, School, and Castle - fixed places where props could endlessly run away from Killer

• Survivor Items Select - Items can now be selected with both keyboard and mouse

• Ancient Book - reduced the duration from 6/7/8 seconds to 5/6/7 seconds

• Whoopee Cushion - it can now be broken by any attack that deals damage, and not just regular hits

• Propmachine - reduced bonus for each of the 4 Reaction Check zones from 0/1/2/3 to 0/0/1/2 seconds

Fixes:

• Banshee - fixed an exploit that allowed Banshee to accelerate using Flight

• Granny - fixed that Mine could unexpectedly fly at a Survivor through an entire map

• Granny - fixed that Teacher skin could be worn by itself even if the player did not have the skin (Promotion is over!)

• Akasha - fixed Blade Dance not being able to damage small props

• Akasha - fixed Shadow becoming unusable

• Sheet-Man - fixed that when hitting a prop, Sheet-Man’s hook would fly to the place where the Survivor turned into that prop

• Sheet-Man - fixed that a Survivor could take damage if Sheet-Man used his gas attacks in the place where the Survivor turned into a prop

• Sheet-Man - fixed Gas wasting Poisoned Knife charges

• Sheet-Man - fixed Poop being invisible

• Jun - fixed Jun not having a first person sprint animation

• Jun - fixed Jun automatically saying ‘Thank you’ after being rescued from Hypnochair

• House - fixed too many coins spawning in the map

• Farm, House, School, and Castle - various fixes for collisions and places where props could not take damage

• Abbey - fixed Killer appearing out of the map’s bounds without being able to teleport back

• Abbey - reduced collision of cypresses

• Cryosphere - fixed that a frozen Survivor or a frozen prop were able to move after taking damage again but their textures would remain frozen

• Survivors Items Select - fixed two identical items being able to appear when selecting an item

• Whoopee Cushion - fixed that when throwing a Whoopee Cushion the last interaction UI would appear on the screen

• Coins - fixed Coins being difficult to pick up

• Coins - optimization

• Exit Doors - fixed that when opening Exit Door the hint to ‘Open’ would remain on the screen

• UI Game Results - fixed Killers sometimes having avatars of other characters

• Various fixes to maps, UI, and optimization