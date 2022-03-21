Food Fight!

Thanks to some of the more constructive feedback from the 1st week of roaming, there's already plenty that has been refined in v1.4.2:

http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

As the wrestlers haven't eaten all week, there's also now food as well as drink - with weight changes that are reported in real-time! It's only junk food so far, so your long-term health will suffer if you rely on it for an energy boost.

In memory of Scott Hall, this week's update also sees dozens of new taunts and the "Fallaway Slam" move - along with a cheeky remark from his alter ego...