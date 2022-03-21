 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wrestling Empire update for 21 March 2022

Food Fight!

Share · View all patches · Build 8411443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to some of the more constructive feedback from the 1st week of roaming, there's already plenty that has been refined in v1.4.2:
http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

As the wrestlers haven't eaten all week, there's also now food as well as drink - with weight changes that are reported in real-time! It's only junk food so far, so your long-term health will suffer if you rely on it for an energy boost.

In memory of Scott Hall, this week's update also sees dozens of new taunts and the "Fallaway Slam" move - along with a cheeky remark from his alter ego...

Changed files in this update

Wrestling Empire Content Depot 1620341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.