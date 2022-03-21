COMMUNITY ARTIST BUNDLE PROGRAM Y7S1: SHINOSAAAAAAANG

After an amazing first year in collaboration with SAU_SIEGE, Sunstark, FrAgMenT, and Pericote, we are happy to present to you with another Community Artist Bundle that will be available during Y7S1.

With this program, we want to celebrate our amazingly creative and dedicated community artists and give them the chance to have their art styles represented in-game. Each chosen artist will have the opportunity to design a full set for an operator of their choice and the resulting bundles will become available during Year 7 and beyond.

To start Year 7, shinosaaaaaaang has designed a bundle for the Japanese operator Echo!

Shinosaaaaaaang’s Echo Operator Bundle includes:

Uniform

Headgear

MP5SD weapon skin

Charm

HOW TO REDEEM THE BUNDLE

The shinosaaaaaaang Operator Bundle will be available via Prime Gaming for a limited time, starting from Monday, March 23rd.

Prime Gaming members will be able to claim this exclusive set for free. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial.

A Renown Booster is currently available from Prime Gaming until March 23rd, so don’t forget to claim this too!

Here’s how you can get these Prime Gaming offers:

Link your Ubisoft and Amazon accounts here.

Redeem the respective offer through Prime Gaming here.

Receive the content automatically in-game within 48 hours.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Shinosaaaaaaang, also known as Shino, collaborated with Ubisoft back in 2018 and 2019, and is now back with a brand-new design for Echo!

Shino, an artist from Japan, has been drawing original art and fan art for almost 40 years, with her work ranging from Rainbow Six Siege to Demon Slayer. Her artworks depict many different themes and worlds, as she bases her creations on present and past inspirations. To quote Shino herself: “My art style is addictive like a sweet trap; once you are hooked, there’s no going back”.

Where does her inspiration for this bundle comes from? To echo the Yokai Drone gadget, Shino has based her design on a traditional Japanese Yokai. She drew inspiration from the Karasu Tengu, depicting the black feathers of the crow-like Yokai.

Don’t forget to follow shinosaaaaaaang on Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date with her content and discover her world further.

FAQ

What is the Community Artist Bundle Program?

The Community Artist Bundle Program launched in Y6S1 and it brings operator bundles created by some of our most talented and dedicated Siege fan artists into the game.

I’m a Siege fan artist too – what can I do to get selected as well?

Given the length of our production cycle for in-game content, the fan artists for Year 7 have already been determined. However, we are always on the lookout for future participants. If your goal is to see your bundle in-game, continue showing us your passion and strive to be an outstanding member of the Siege community. We have multiple ways for our dedicated community artists to get more involved with the game, such as the Siege Champions Program.

How can I get the Y7S1 shinosaaaaaaang Operator bundle?

Link your Ubisoft account with your Amazon account here and claim the Operator set through [Prime Gaming]((https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/rss?ref=_SM_R6S04_P9_TWL?ref_=SM_R6S04_P10_IGP) starting from March 23rd. After successfully redeeming the content, it will be available in your in-game inventory within 48 hours. Players must have Echo available as an operator.

Can I buy the shinosaaaaaaang Operator Bundle with Renown or R6 Credits as well?

The shinosaaaaaaang Operator Bundle is exclusive to Prime Gaming for a limited time only and can be obtained via the Prime Gaming offer as described above. Prime Gaming is included for free with Amazon Prime, and free trials are available for new users.

Will this offer be available on all platforms?

Yes, it can be redeemed on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

How long will this offer be available?

Following its release on March 23rd, you have one month to claim this offer via Prime Gaming.

I don’t see my rewards.

If you’re having trouble redeeming your shinosaaaaaaang Operator Bundle, please contact our support.

For more information about Prime Gaming, visit the Prime Gaming FAQ.