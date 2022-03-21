Small Update [0.3.2] is Available Now!

Hello everyone, this small update is primarily focusing on quality-of-life improvements and fixing some bugs. We hope you enjoy some of these small changes. The week-long discount has also ended, but we are planning new discounts in the future! Below you can see a summary of changes in this update.

New Features & Improvements

Updated the Main Menu with a new environment and implemented audio track transitions for the Maguntsche Mode and Superior Mode.

Updated Maguntsche Mode's in-game description, removed outdated tutorial.

Added a button shortcut to Maguntsche: Chapter Two's page on our official website.

We implemented a major change to the random seed generation algorithm that should result in a greater variety of level combinations and randomness which will ultimately improve the experience of both Maguntsche and Superior Mode.

Implemented some small changes to the lower quality graphic settings which may provide a small boost in performance to low-end systems. Some of these changes include reducing particle ray casting budgets and shadow distances.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the same difficulty buff to be applied to the Maguntsche Demon's stats when reaching time milestones in Superior Mode.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game generating the same level variant combination every match in Maguntsche Mode. You should now find more unique level combinations and better replay-ability.

Fixed an exploitative issue that caused the Maguntsche Demon to be slowed down by the flashlight even when disabled using the Total Darkness challenge modifier in Superior Mode.

Known Issues

We are still investing a potential memory leak issue with Superior Mode that progressively gets worse as the player gains score. Please be aware that the game will crash and could potentially cause other issues with your system. Our hope is to diagnose the issue soon and to release another patch within the next couple of weeks.

There is an issue with scene transitions that results in infinite loading. This doesn't happen too often, but it has been replicated throughout most scene transitions. We are investigating the issue and will hopefully have a fix soon.