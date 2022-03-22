Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #36: International Items

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #36! :dlgift:

:dl2_diamond: Community Feedback: we highlight improvements that are based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Item Pack #25 : a total of 23 brand new items representing Korea, Thailand & France!

: a total of 23 brand new items representing Korea, Thailand & France! :dl2_diamond: Difficulties tooltip : explains the differences between the different difficulties and mentions that achievements are disabled on "easy"

: explains the differences between the different difficulties and mentions that achievements are disabled on "easy" :dl2_diamond: Insight boosted : allowing you to see more customer traits on average in the late game

: allowing you to see more customer traits on average in the late game Achievement localization : achievements have now been localized into all existing languages

: achievements have now been localized into all existing languages Disable task request button when no cash available : it is no longer possible to go into negative balance when starting a task. For example if you have 1000$ and the Restorer task costs 2000$ you won't be able to go negative cash now

: it is no longer possible to go into negative balance when starting a task. For example if you have 1000$ and the Restorer task costs 2000$ you won't be able to go negative cash now :dl2_diamond: French text fixes

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

