Guns out, Fraggers! Orbital Bullet is Out Now on Steam!

Together with developer SmokeStab, we are thrilled to announce that our rogue-lite Orbital Bullet, a title that begs for “one more round” again and again, with its unique 360° platforming concept, transitions from Early Access to full release today on Steam.

The full release update ‘Coup D’état’ (full changelog below) unveils the new planet (Biome) called ‘Dread Corp Space Station’ in which players will finally infiltrate the HQ of the evil and highly advanced cyber-tech company Dread Corp. To fulfil their evil plans, they exploit all kinds of available resources for their shady research purposes as well as new technologies.

To stop them, players get four new blasting weapons for their weapon arsenal, which makes it a whopping 38 unique weapons in total. Additionally, you'll get the ability to overcharge skills and weapons. But this is something you'll have to find out yourselves.

Find out more about the story of Orbital Bullet and the Dreap Corp. in the latest Devlog #2 on Steam.

The full release version also features tons of uniquely hand-painted pixelart cutscenes from SmokeStabs Art Director Richard Schmidbauer.

In addition, there is a 35% off launch discount for the 'Standard' and the 'Save The World' Edition.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1167680/Orbital_Bullet__The_360_Roguelite/

Watch the Orbital Bullet Release Trailer here:

Dread Corp Space Station (New)

We added a whole new playable Planet called Dread Corp Space Station. Here you have to fight the final Boss, the Head of the Dread Corp, called The Monarch. On your way to fighting to him you will face new enemies and hazards, so be prepared!

Weapons (New)

Smart Rifle – Fires bullets that are able to climb blocks.

Shell Machine Gun – High fire rate mini gun that shoots deadly shells.

Heavy Plasma Gun – High fire rate of plasma projectiles that melt enemies in no time.

Explosive Rain Gun – Lets it rain grenades from above.

Overcharge Mechanic (New)

We added a new resource that can be found during your runs, so-called Overcharge Fragments. Collecting three fragments allows you to overcharge a skill in your current skilltree. If that skill is maxed out, his overcharge state becomes active and gives him additional effects or modifies how it works.

All 42 Skills have an overcharged state which have high impact on your gameplay and can create unique combinations on top of the basic skills itself. Some examples to give you an idea: Increased Energy Damage (Overcharged): Converts all damage sources from the Player to Energy Damage. Turning all weapons, upgrades and items into energy damage which allows you to make a Rocket Launcher proc with Chain Lightning. Critical Bullets (Overcharged): You have 100% crit, but crits deal half damage. Which is combinable with other Upgrades like Critical Shurikens and Critical Ranged Attacks that spawn additional projectiles when doing critical hits.



In Run Skill (New)

Critical Shurikans – Emit a bunch of energy shurikens when dealing a critical hit. Can be leveled to emit more shurkens and overcharged to make the shurikens bounce from walls.

Weapon Mods (New)

We added modifier to weapons that give them additional functionality. Currently, with an Overcharge Mod – which increases the fire rate of a weapon and an Eternity Mod – which gives a weapon unlimited ammo. These mods can be unlocked through some secrets in the game and later upgraded in your Base to increase the chances to appear on weapons. Weapons can also have multiple mods at the same time, so look out for that juicy high tier, max leveled and full modified weapon!



Weapon Skins (New)

For the players that like a bit more of a grind and want to add some prestige to their gameplay, we added Gold Weapon skins for all weapons, which can be unlocked in your base when you have maxed out the Weapon Level upgrades.

Permanent Skills (New)

We added colors to the skill categories to make it more obvious if they are Offensive, Defensive or for Economy purposes.

Overcharged Skills – Allows you to overcharge Skills and give them new functionality

Overcharged Pillar – Pillars can spawn through your run that directly allow you to trade health vs. power in form of overcharge fragments.

Stacking Items – You class items can now charge and add up in stacks allowing you to use them multiple times in a row.

Overheal Pillars – Upgrading the heal pillars so if you have full health they will give you shield instead.

Weapon Fragment Converter – Allows you to convert Nanobytes into Weapon Fragments in your base.

Special Discount – Chance that you get an special discount for a shop item.

Reroll Skills – Gives you the ability to reroll unskilled and unwanted skills during your run for credits.

Intro Sequence (New)

Before the game starts, there is an intro sequence that gives you an insight into the world and explains what happened before you go on a revenge spree.

Decoration System (New)

We added a procedural decoration system, which we previously tested on the Scrapyard Planet. This system is now in place for all planets, giving them more interesting looks and constructions, making your runs visually more pleasing.

Improvements & Reworks

UI color coded damage types

Improved Feedback and effects before enemies start attacking

Overhauled and created new Art assets for old buildings

Improved SFX feedback on interactions, making them more distinct and impactful

Randomized music tracks giving them different starting points

Improved damage feedback on enemies

Reworked and added new Missions since all Planets are now implemented in the game.

Difficulty is now scaling harder through the overcharge levels.

More Enemy density

More Elites

New Elite Modifiers

Ramped up enemy damage

More rewards for the player (nanobytes & weapon fragments)

Improved some of the old sprites and icons e.g. the Shopkeeper

Polished level transitions on various planets.

Added a legend for the map giving a explanation to the icons found on the map

About Orbital Bullet!

Welcome everybody with trigger-happy fingers and new fraggers!

Our Orbital Bullet is an action-platformer that takes the tried-and-true, highly addictive rogue-lite formula and adds a unique twist with a 360° rotating level design.

Players can expect fluid, fast-paced gameplay featuring procedurally generated enemies and level elements, with “instant-transmission” upon completion of a stage — keeping the rhythm going and the action flowing!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a rogue-lite without a deep skill tree mechanic that features both dynamic and permanent skill trees, game-changing body modifications, upgrades, and of course, a diverse range of heavy-weaponry that can be further enhanced thanks to the newly implemented Overcharge- and Eternity-mechanics.

As you can already imagine, the hordes of enemies will have a hard time keeping you from reaching the next level!

Additionally, Orbital Bullet's blasting Soundtrack is composed by Juha Korpelainen & Niilo Takalainen, the latter is also responsible for the Noita soundtrack,



Assemble also offers a special ‘Save The World Edition’ on Steam, including the action-packed official soundtrack and a 10% donation to Ocean Cleanup from every sold ‘Save The World Edition’ of Assemble’s proceeds.

Additionally, Assemble has just started their Publisher Sale on Steam today with up to 90% off!

Check out the Trailer here:

