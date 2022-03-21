Strawhart Patch 1.1 Released!

Strawhart v1.1 is live!

March 21, 2022

Welcome to Strawhart’s first major content patch. This release features significant improvements to the 5th level of the game, as well as additional dialogue and character interactions. Also included are many quality-of-life changes and fixes for issues identified by the community. Read on to learn more!

General

-Added a Gamma slider

-The game now notifies you when it saves

-Fixed an issue where cinematics would not properly set the player’s HUD

-Fixed an issue where music would frequently overlap

-Recalling on a ladder no longer breaks player movement

-Ladders no longer block the player from picking up objects

-Fixed an issue where damping zones would not absorb magic

-Fixed an issue where dialogue would spontaneously clear itself away

-Fixed an issue where Strawhart would sit on thin air

The Homestead

-Fixed several cutscene issues

-Fixed an issue where new Maygar dialogue would not trigger after completing the fourth level

-Enhanced Maygar’s dialogue

-Fixed an issue where getting stuck would force you to replay the game’s introduction

-You can no longer accidentally dump Strawhart into the river



Westharrow

-Fixed an issue where the courtyard sequence could be triggered multiple times

-Uploaded new and improved music for the Westharrow finale

Valecrest

-Fixed several spots where players could accidentally get stuck out of bounds

-Fixed a rare fatal error that could be triggered during the finale

-Fixed issues with Valecrest’s damping zones not behaving as intended

-Improved NPC pathing

The Factorium

-Fixed some puzzle reset bounds

-Fixed several areas where you walk underwater

Level 4

-Fixed several places the player could inadvertently get out of bounds

-Fixed an issue where serbots were launching puzzle pieces into space



Level 5

-Revamped a certain notorious puzzle

-Revamped cutscenes

-There are now many more secrets to find throughout the level

-Added dialogue interactions in level 5 for several characters

-Fixed an issue with unintentional geometry rendering

-Fixed an issue where lava was too cold

-Moved Apocrypha #28 to its proper location

-Fixed several level reset issues

Miscellaneous

-Fixed several spelling and grammatical errors in character dialogue

-Modified introduction dialogue



Thanks to the following community contributors for their help with 1.1!

• skullchaser

• SaSSolino

• TheSpaghettiBro

• Cyan

• Maguffin T. Watersmirch

• Shelg0n