Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.15.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Blocks:

GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #1

GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #2

GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #3

GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #4

GeoCorp Lightweight Block #1

GeoCorp Lightweight Block #2

GeoCorp Lightweight Corner Block

GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block

GeoCorp Navigational Light

GeoCorp Conning Tower Cab

GeoCorp Landing Skid

GeoCorp Medium Rotor

GeoCorp Big Rotor

GeoCorp Active Single Axis Gyro

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: