Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.15.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New Blocks:
- GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #1
- GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #2
- GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #3
- GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #4
- GeoCorp Lightweight Block #1
- GeoCorp Lightweight Block #2
- GeoCorp Lightweight Corner Block
- GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block
- GeoCorp Navigational Light
- GeoCorp Conning Tower Cab
- GeoCorp Landing Skid
- GeoCorp Medium Rotor
- GeoCorp Big Rotor
- GeoCorp Active Single Axis Gyro
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Japanese and Chinese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- Yukke
- Karen Yun
Changed depots in testing branch