Early access update 0.9.750

Hey there!

This weeks build is focusing on polishing up inconsistencies in the game experience. In addition, card action event targetting have been rewritten almost from scratch, since this was becoming a bug-fest. As a result we hope the card events behave more consistent now. There are still some bugs to iron out, but the overall experience should be more consistent.

This release also contains last weeks massive card balancing for the three main factions.

New or Changed

Notable: Item cards no longer target cards that have not been readied.

Player cards in-game will now auto-sort with the same sorting as the deckbuilder

First turn cards are enabled again

The game now warns you when time is running out

Only "important" events are now auto-expanded in the event log

More event log entries will display the correct icon and a corresponding number

First player now generates friendly taunts upon game start

