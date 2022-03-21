Early access update 0.9.750

Hey there!
This weeks build is focusing on polishing up inconsistencies in the game experience. In addition, card action event targetting have been rewritten almost from scratch, since this was becoming a bug-fest. As a result we hope the card events behave more consistent now. There are still some bugs to iron out, but the overall experience should be more consistent.
This release also contains last weeks massive card balancing for the three main factions.
New or Changed
- Notable: Item cards no longer target cards that have not been readied.
- Player cards in-game will now auto-sort with the same sorting as the deckbuilder
- First turn cards are enabled again
- The game now warns you when time is running out
- Only "important" events are now auto-expanded in the event log
- More event log entries will display the correct icon and a corresponding number
- First player now generates friendly taunts upon game start
Fixed
- Calculated counter-damage is no longer taking into account the state of adjacent/sweep attack of the attacking card
- Fixed a number of card event bugs causing events to not properly target the correct card, player or slot
- First player card positions in the popup is now identical to game
- DMP increase card events will now correctly show added DMP for cards that didn't previously have any DMP
- Game speed has been tweaked to be smoother when several events are happening
- Flying cards can now be targetted again
- Flying cards should now properly attack their target in the following round
- Cards should no longer be stuck in "used" state in the following rounds
- Improved error handling when trying to sell cards in deck
- Fixed a case where a card taking burning damage would show up in the event log as being healed
- Fixed an error when selling multiple cards
- Fixed an error that would occur if you attacked a card outside the battlefield with an attack that had "attack all cards" and the battlefield was empty
- Fixed an issue that caused poisioning many cards simultaneously to take very long time
- Fixed several issues in the deckbuilder where equipment cards would not correctly update the visual representation of the card properties in the deck card list
