Save System Update & More

We have a new patch for Verdun and Tannenberg for you today! This will improve the save system and additional connection improvements. You might have heard of the patch to the "opentesting" branch that we did earlier this month. This required all players who wanted to test our changes to the save system, as well as improvements for the connection issues, to opt-in by switching branches.

We really wanted to be sure that there would be no longer term issues, so we are very happy that many of you switched. We received positive feedback, so today we are rolling out the changes to the main versions of Verdun and Tannenberg.

Save System

If this update works as intended, you should not notice anything. This update is meant to stop the progression loss and progression inflation (suddenly having billions of XP/level/prestige) from happening again.

If you are currently suffering from this "Billions Bug", this might revert your stats to the correct ones, but we can’t guarantee anything. If you have suffered from progression loss (data getting set to an earlier state, or nothing at all), this update will sadly not bring back your stats. We made a rigorous reimplementation of our saving and loading structure so that we hopefully never have these issues again.

In the unlikely case that there are still issues with this, your old data will stay in place for now. This means that you would still have access to your old data if we need to revert anything, so you won't lose all your data by updating.

Connection issues

This should mark an improvement across the board, please let us know if this is better after the update! We don't expect it to be fully solved yet, and again, we have improved our diagnostics, so if you send us your logs we will be able to track the issues more closely. Best case scenario it will make a big difference right off the bat, and otherwise it will give us more information to continue our efforts.

If any of you do experience any issues, please be sure to share your logs with us in the #techsupport channel in our Discord. These will help us address and fix the problems you might come across.

For everyone on the opentesting branch, thank you again for helping us make sure these changes were safe. You can stay on the opentesting branch if you want, but you will have the same version as everyone. We don't plan on keeping it in active use, unless we have something experimental to test.