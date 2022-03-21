Dear crafters,

here is another update with some latest reported bug fixes and something additional that I'm currently working on:

1. Overseer priorities

In this patch, after enabling automatic production by overseer, player can additionaly set up priorities for each recipe, that will be crafted (after setting desired quantity and so on).

Note, that setting a priority will NOT cancel currently crafted items by anyone and employees will get the prioritized item added into their crafting queue as soon as it's possible!

Also, if a recipe is not assigned under any priority number, it will be carried out as usual, after the checked numbers.

I've added 5 numbers for priorities, as I think that should be enough, at least for now.

Next update should bring automatic setup for manuscripts for Overseer. Hopefully everything will go smooth, because this took me way longer than I've expected!

0.8.9a Patch notes:

Changes:

NEW Overseer auto production can now offer new function to right-click an object and assign it a priority

target will be selected by mouse over and the target arrows now better reflects the area where to click it

mouse wheel scrolling is now disabled in all UI menus for scrolling content (only scrollbar or drag scrolling with LMB)

Bug fixes:

'Prisoner of War' quest should properly remove 12 Ankle Shackles from inventory (needs testing)

fixed a bug where combatant sometimes didn't die after his HP reached 0 HP (needs testing as this was very sporadic and never happened in my playthroughs)

Amber Eye manuscript can be now set up

fixed a bug where leaving from Manuscript configurator to Skill trees would cause an overlay of 3 color bars

leaving Inventory to Manuscript configurator in case when recipe needs to be set up for Overseer auto crafting will now leave to default main blacksmith crafting screen, if player press 'Crafting' tab

Alchemists now also count 'Complexity' stat during their crafting process properly

Latest inquiries by players:

1.Employees should continue onto next craftable recipe if they can't craft the current one.

Reply: Not really, it's important for player to understand WHY he can't continue with the current recipe. Otherwise you would go on and later end up complaining that some item just doesn't work, for some reason.

2.Sales history should tell you what items were sold at what price, and over the course of at least a week.

Reply: Don't see why would this information be that important. You already know the price what will the item be sold for.

3.After selling some set quantity of items, there should be more hints on how set it up in Design/Utility/Materials (min/max values).

Reply: I'll see what I can do in next patch. No min/max values tips. You should discover them by yourself. I'm sorry if it feels like a job. You're playing a medieval blacksmith casual game after all, lol.

Cheers,

VM Machal <3