Hotfix for Patch V1032.1 to address some of the critical issues that are keeping some from playing the game.

We've had to restructure a few things internally, and we haven't been able to fix all the bugs just yet, so we expect to be putting out another, smaller patch soon to tie up the work on 1032. Thank you for your patience, and please do continue to submit bug reports via the in-game bug reporter or in the #bugreports channel on discord.

Client - Build ID : 8410326 60MB

DS - Build ID : 8410339 30.4MB

Without going into too much detail, we've done the following things:

- fixed lighting not being reset if you were AFK kicked - added fly/walk/ghost options for cheats-enabled servers - SloMo, Ghost/Fly & Camera and other cheats are now reset when transitioning to new sessions - added FreezeFrame() override to ensure pause is only called on server - updated ABP_Character to fix crouching with grenade, tablet & breaching charges etc - updated BP_Tablet & BP_BreachingCharge to revert to previous DesiredEngagedAlpha when unequipped - BIG overhaul of night vision (NVG, rangefinder NV mode) to try to fix unreliable replication/behaviour with lasers and other issues - rangefinder different magnification level for NV mode re-enabled - updated ABP_Character to blend between left hand overlay and non-left overlay elbow pole target based on high/low position (for better grip position) - moved grenade trigger used for alpha shooting range area in ReadyRoom. - updated UGBCharacterMovement::CanMantle() to check that initial traced object blocks pawn and actually has collision enabled - fixed collision issue with Ural truck flatbed - fixed crash caused by shooting windows - updated placement of sound components on doors to move with door and not be static

Known Issues