PC Patch 3.22.22 Notes

Download the latest patch and launch AA:PG to preserve most of your player stats before the May 5th, 2022 official support and server shutdown!
Today we are releasing the final PC patch in preparation for the shutdown. We have made several quality of life fixes and added new content and setting options for Private Server Owners to take advantage of. Player feedback and bug reports are appreciated so we can work on hotfixes and make the final version of AA:PG on PC the best it can be.*
Take a look at the patch notes below for more details on all of the features and fixes included.
PC Ver 341129 Notes
Features:
- All locked My Soldier content is unlocked
- Team size hard cap has been raised from 12 to 64 for FLO maps
Private Servers
- VOIP only allows 32 players, we recommend disabling VOIP and using your preferred external solution
- Set the server's VOIP port to zero to disable VOIP
- Set the MOTD in AAGame.ini with: sDefaultServerMOTD
- Set the team size with: MaxTeamSizeFLO=64
- Adjust the number of roles with: DefaultRoleCountMultiplier
- Available roles are controlled inside of map settings. This value multiplies the numbers set in the map.
- Increased allowed rifleman roles
- Spawning system updates
- Only the top 12 players will display on the scoreboard for each team
Beta Team curated UMM Pack with 50 maps
- Available to add to private server map rotation under AAGame\Content\Maps\UMMs
- Available to tour offline in the User Made Training menu
- *The 50 Beta Team curated UMM maps are expected to have some minor cosmetic bugs that shouldn't affect gameplay. If you find any major game-breaking bugs please report them
Steam Stats
- Log in before May 5th, 2022, to preserve your Player Stats
- Most Player Stats will be synced to Steam Stats (specific details coming soon)
- Most achievements will continue to function (specific details coming soon)
Fixes:
- Hovering mouse over a name on the scoreboard will now display a Steam profile link. This allows identification of users with unsupported characters in their name
- Sliding no longer interrupts a reload
- Resolved an "out of memory" crash in the MySoldier menu
- Map vote now transitions to vote to FLO maps when enough players join
- InnerHospital walls that were not blocking bullets properly are fixed
- Removed distortion from glass railings on Uptown, as it was inconsistent with graphic settings
- Hydra fountain collision updated to allow leaning
- The AA Launcher only uses a Steam login
- Other minor AA Launcher updates
- Selecting Steam tags when uploading a UMM will now work properly
- Updated the minimap system so UMM makers can set their minimap
- Server MOTD, sDefaultServerMOTD, will display for 15 seconds (delimit up to three lines with "\n")
We’re going to have some devs host a chat over on our Discord and Twitch soon to answer player questions and go more in-depth on the new features and fixes. Be sure to follow us on Twitter, Twitch, and Discord for more details!
Changed files in this update