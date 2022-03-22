PC Patch 3.22.22 Notes

Download the latest patch and launch AA:PG to preserve most of your player stats before the May 5th, 2022 official support and server shutdown!

Today we are releasing the final PC patch in preparation for the shutdown. We have made several quality of life fixes and added new content and setting options for Private Server Owners to take advantage of. Player feedback and bug reports are appreciated so we can work on hotfixes and make the final version of AA:PG on PC the best it can be.*

Take a look at the patch notes below for more details on all of the features and fixes included.

PC Ver 341129 Notes

Features:

All locked My Soldier content is unlocked

Team size hard cap has been raised from 12 to 64 for FLO maps

Private Servers

VOIP only allows 32 players, we recommend disabling VOIP and using your preferred external solution

Set the server's VOIP port to zero to disable VOIP

Set the MOTD in AAGame.ini with: sDefaultServerMOTD

Set the team size with: MaxTeamSizeFLO=64

Adjust the number of roles with: DefaultRoleCountMultiplier

Available roles are controlled inside of map settings. This value multiplies the numbers set in the map.

Increased allowed rifleman roles

Spawning system updates

Only the top 12 players will display on the scoreboard for each team

Beta Team curated UMM Pack with 50 maps

Available to add to private server map rotation under AAGame\Content\Maps\UMMs

Available to tour offline in the User Made Training menu

*The 50 Beta Team curated UMM maps are expected to have some minor cosmetic bugs that shouldn't affect gameplay. If you find any major game-breaking bugs please report them

Steam Stats

Log in before May 5th, 2022, to preserve your Player Stats

Most Player Stats will be synced to Steam Stats (specific details coming soon)

Most achievements will continue to function (specific details coming soon)

Fixes:

Hovering mouse over a name on the scoreboard will now display a Steam profile link. This allows identification of users with unsupported characters in their name

Sliding no longer interrupts a reload

Resolved an "out of memory" crash in the MySoldier menu

Map vote now transitions to vote to FLO maps when enough players join

InnerHospital walls that were not blocking bullets properly are fixed

Removed distortion from glass railings on Uptown, as it was inconsistent with graphic settings

Hydra fountain collision updated to allow leaning

The AA Launcher only uses a Steam login

Other minor AA Launcher updates

Selecting Steam tags when uploading a UMM will now work properly

Updated the minimap system so UMM makers can set their minimap

Server MOTD, sDefaultServerMOTD, will display for 15 seconds (delimit up to three lines with "

")

