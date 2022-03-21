 Skip to content

Entity Researchers update for 21 March 2022

Entity Researchers Version 1.1

21 March 2022

Just a small update with a few minor bug fixes and Steam Controller input; there's a basic controller config available but please share any new configurations.

It's pretty hectic using the controller to boost Criticals so I may implement a new way to click these, button combos or something of the like. If you have any suggestions please let me know...
Hope you enjoy the game!

Notes:
Minor bug fixes
Controller support

Join the Discord for more Entity Researchers updates and feedback
https://discord.gg/4mMyWgWKZZ

