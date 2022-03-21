Entity Researchers Version 1.1

Just a small update with a few minor bug fixes and Steam Controller input; there's a basic controller config available but please share any new configurations.
It's pretty hectic using the controller to boost Criticals so I may implement a new way to click these, button combos or something of the like. If you have any suggestions please let me know...
Hope you enjoy the game!
Notes:
Minor bug fixes
Controller support
Join the Discord for more Entity Researchers updates and feedback
https://discord.gg/4mMyWgWKZZ
Changed files in this update