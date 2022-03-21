Patch 0.6.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8410032 · Last edited 21 March 2022 – 14:06:13 UTC by Wendy

This patch adds the following:

A new biome: mountains. A very difficult biome where the weather is always cold or freezing and nothing ever grows.

Sometimes lone visitors will have veterans backgrounds and might join your faction if the conditions are right/met. These units will most likely be great additions to your settlement.

7 new veteran-backgrounds, to mention a few: Vampire Hunter, Assassin and Paladin.

7 new perks, some exclusive for veterans, like Silver bolts or Silver bullets for vampire hunters, and Back stab for assassins.

Several new headwear, like masks, horned helmets and tricornes. Available only through looting or veteran units.

A new type of event/subevent: A specific culture (either scourge, pirates, rowing bandits or raiders) might attack your settlement. These attackers will have better armour and provide a greater challenge.

A new undead enemy: Dread wolf (inspired by the Hell hound from Grim Nights 1) which deals poison and slashing damages.

You can now have your camera follow a specific unit. (Fun!)

A few new songs and a few remastered ones.

This patch fixes/changes the following:

Fixes a bug where units got stuck in knocked-back-state.

Fixes a glitch where ranged units kept glitching in and out out ranged-state.

Fire damage decreases faster and fleeing units will not stop to put out fires.

Attackers and visitors will heal themselves if necessary.

Having allies flee/abandon faction will have a greater negative impact on others. This will mostly be noticeable with attacking humans whom now are much more likely to flee all at once rather than one at a time.

Fixes a bug where units got stuck looking searching for a place to rest.

When trading you now use a slider instead of + - buttons.

Fixes a few bugs related to loading a game.

I think that was it for this patch. I very much hope you enjoy the new content! I stand very ready to throw in a hot-fix should this cause any unforseen issues.

One more thing: Steam-screenshots are no longer working and will be fixed as soon as possible, sorry about that! Your screenshots are still being taken and saved in your %APPDATA%-folder.

As always: thank you for your patience, feedback, bug reports and support!

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias

PS: Next patch will give you the much needed ability to customize your starting units and the cultures of the newly generated worlds.