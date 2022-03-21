Patch 0.6.6.0

This patch adds the following:
- A new biome: mountains. A very difficult biome where the weather is always cold or freezing and nothing ever grows.
- Sometimes lone visitors will have veterans backgrounds and might join your faction if the conditions are right/met. These units will most likely be great additions to your settlement.
- 7 new veteran-backgrounds, to mention a few: Vampire Hunter, Assassin and Paladin.
- 7 new perks, some exclusive for veterans, like Silver bolts or Silver bullets for vampire hunters, and Back stab for assassins.
- Several new headwear, like masks, horned helmets and tricornes. Available only through looting or veteran units.
- A new type of event/subevent: A specific culture (either scourge, pirates, rowing bandits or raiders) might attack your settlement. These attackers will have better armour and provide a greater challenge.
- A new undead enemy: Dread wolf (inspired by the Hell hound from Grim Nights 1) which deals poison and slashing damages.
- You can now have your camera follow a specific unit. (Fun!)
- A few new songs and a few remastered ones.
This patch fixes/changes the following:
- Fixes a bug where units got stuck in knocked-back-state.
- Fixes a glitch where ranged units kept glitching in and out out ranged-state.
- Fire damage decreases faster and fleeing units will not stop to put out fires.
- Attackers and visitors will heal themselves if necessary.
- Having allies flee/abandon faction will have a greater negative impact on others. This will mostly be noticeable with attacking humans whom now are much more likely to flee all at once rather than one at a time.
- Fixes a bug where units got stuck looking searching for a place to rest.
- When trading you now use a slider instead of + - buttons.
- Fixes a few bugs related to loading a game.
I think that was it for this patch. I very much hope you enjoy the new content! I stand very ready to throw in a hot-fix should this cause any unforseen issues.
One more thing: Steam-screenshots are no longer working and will be fixed as soon as possible, sorry about that! Your screenshots are still being taken and saved in your %APPDATA%-folder.
As always: thank you for your patience, feedback, bug reports and support!
Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias
PS: Next patch will give you the much needed ability to customize your starting units and the cultures of the newly generated worlds.
