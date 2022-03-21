 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 21 March 2022

Patch 0.6.6.0

Patch 0.6.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch adds the following:

  • A new biome: mountains. A very difficult biome where the weather is always cold or freezing and nothing ever grows.
  • Sometimes lone visitors will have veterans backgrounds and might join your faction if the conditions are right/met. These units will most likely be great additions to your settlement.
  • 7 new veteran-backgrounds, to mention a few: Vampire Hunter, Assassin and Paladin.
  • 7 new perks, some exclusive for veterans, like Silver bolts or Silver bullets for vampire hunters, and Back stab for assassins.
  • Several new headwear, like masks, horned helmets and tricornes. Available only through looting or veteran units.
  • A new type of event/subevent: A specific culture (either scourge, pirates, rowing bandits or raiders) might attack your settlement. These attackers will have better armour and provide a greater challenge.
  • A new undead enemy: Dread wolf (inspired by the Hell hound from Grim Nights 1) which deals poison and slashing damages.
  • You can now have your camera follow a specific unit. (Fun!)
  • A few new songs and a few remastered ones.

This patch fixes/changes the following:

  • Fixes a bug where units got stuck in knocked-back-state.
  • Fixes a glitch where ranged units kept glitching in and out out ranged-state.
  • Fire damage decreases faster and fleeing units will not stop to put out fires.
  • Attackers and visitors will heal themselves if necessary.
  • Having allies flee/abandon faction will have a greater negative impact on others. This will mostly be noticeable with attacking humans whom now are much more likely to flee all at once rather than one at a time.
  • Fixes a bug where units got stuck looking searching for a place to rest.
  • When trading you now use a slider instead of + - buttons.
  • Fixes a few bugs related to loading a game.

I think that was it for this patch. I very much hope you enjoy the new content! I stand very ready to throw in a hot-fix should this cause any unforseen issues.

One more thing: Steam-screenshots are no longer working and will be fixed as soon as possible, sorry about that! Your screenshots are still being taken and saved in your %APPDATA%-folder.

As always: thank you for your patience, feedback, bug reports and support!

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias

PS: Next patch will give you the much needed ability to customize your starting units and the cultures of the newly generated worlds.

Changed files in this update

