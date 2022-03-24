New Killsquad update is now available to download

Hello Bounty Hunters,

It’s been a while, hasn’t it!? Although we haven't spoken much recently, it doesn't mean that work on the game has stopped. Back in our studio, behind closed doors, we’ve been working on making Killsquad even better for you, our players. In this update you will find some new additions to the game that we hope will hit that Killsquad crave spot. So, here we go!

First up, Killsquad is getting 10 never-seen-before skill upgrades! From now on, each Hero will have 2 upgrades available. One of them with a cost of 1 TEC and the second with 2 TECs. Don’t have enough TECs? Not to worry! Go and play the Spec. Ops contracts and start collecting those sweet TECs right now!

If you are a fan of the Infinite or Elemental Colosseums, we have something just for you. With this update, you will get 4 new gear perks waiting for your disposal. Heal Up The Sleeve, Resting Stash, Prototype G, and Remedial Recovery can be added to your arsenal today and tip the balance of victory in your favour. Here’s a little brief intro on them:

Heal Up The Sleeve (exclusive for Troy): pick up a Card, and heal yourself by 1500 hp.

Resting Stash (all characters, exclusive legendary): reach a Resting Round in a Colosseum and gain 2 of each equipped Gadget (Gadget amount cannot exceed the max, total).

Prototype G (All characters, exclusive legendary): use a Gadget drone that follows you around. The drone will activate a random gadget effect every 5 seconds.

Remedial Recovery (All characters): boost your Basic Attacks with 50% lifesteal for 7 seconds. You can use this perk after successfully performing a Recovery.

But this is not all. The Invulnerable Dodge gear perk that was exclusive to Troy is now available to all Killsquad characters! Now the whole squad can use Invulnerable Dodge without any restrictions.

From now on while fighting in Elemental Colosseums you can unlock 12 new cosmetics for your heroes! In addition to getting that almighty feeling of victory, you can now also enjoy a visual upgrade in the appearance of your hero too.

Here is the list of the new cosmetics:

TROY:

Aerodynamic Boots (Legs)

Ronin Dō (Body)

CASS:

Corrupted Flux Mask (Head)

Recycled Plate Armor (Body)

The Queen's Membrane (Body)

KOSMO:

The Doorstopper (Body)

Customized Knight Gauntlets (Arms)

ZERO:

Shin Pads (Legs)

Champion Belt (Body)

EKAAR:

Cobra-style Bamboo Hat (Head)

Copperplate Droid Arms (Arms)

Mutation Remnants (Legs)

And last but not least. We made some changes to the radar in the game. The Radar now shows the position of your enemies. Nearby enemies will appear as red circles on the radar, while those distant once will be shown as a red glow.

Those are just the main changes that we’ve implemented. We’ve also did a lot of smaller quality of life improvements too. If you want to know more details about all of the changes, check out our changelog below.

Hope you will all enjoy Killsquad’s new additions and have an even better time with our game. And as always if you have any questions, thoughts, leave them in the comment section down below.

May the universe be freed from alien scum.

You can see more detail on full patch notes down below,

Good luck Bounty Hunters,

Your Novarama Team.

A new Killsquad Update is here! And it comes with many and varied novelties! Let's start with a short summary of the highlights of the new content:

10 brand new skill upgrades for our 5 favorite bounty hunters!

4 brand new gear perks that are especially useful in the hard infinite colosseums.

A very nice gear perk that was exclusive to Troy is now available to all characters!

12 new cosmetics unlockable by playing in Elemental Colosseums so you can go bounty hunting in style.

The Radar now shows the position of enemies.

NEW HEROES SKILL UPGRADES

General

10 Brand new skill upgrades are coming for our heroes. Each Hero will have 2 upgrades with a cost of 1 and 2 TECs. You can now play the Spec.Ops contracts to get the extra TECs needed to get these upgrades!

Hero Skill Upgrade Glossary

TROY

• Substitution Technique (1 TEC cost): Whenever Troy performs a Recovery,he creates a clone that lasts for 5 second(s). This clone deals 10% its normal damage and taunts nearby enemies.

• Tactical Repositioning (2 TEC cost): Whenever Troy dodges, he drops 3 land mines on the ground. When an enemy steps on them, they explode, dealing area damage to nearby enemies.

KOSMO

• Clobberin' Time (1 TEC cost): After slamming the ground with Whirlwind, Kosmo's attack speed increases by 35% for 5 second(s).

• Ground Tremors (2 TEC cost): After slamming the ground during Whirlwind, Kosmo launches a seismic wave, dealing 250 damage to any enemy it hits and sending them flying.

CASS

• Silent Recovery (1 TEC cost): After performing a Recovery, Cass Phase Shifts, turning invisible. Reactivating the Skill while invisible will make her carry out an area attack. Exiting stealth or using Phase Shift's area attack will not put the Skill on cooldown.

• Phased Healing (2 TEC cost): Enemies killed by Phase Shift heal Cass based on her max Health (Basic Type enemies heal for 1% of Cass's max Health, Medium Type enemies heal for 5%, and Semiboss/Boss Type enemies heal for 40%).

ZERO

• PHD in Death (1 TEC cost): Allies revived by Zero are healed for an additional (). Health Medpacks dropped by Zero appear instantly.

• Rechargable batteries (2 TEC cost): Hitting enemies with Zero's Basic Attacks charges a sidebar. When the bar is full, the next Basic Attack will shoot a Photon Bolt (any Photon Bolt upgrades will apply)

EKAAR

• Tracking Shield (1 TEC cost): While active, Beta Shield will always point in the direction Ekaar is facing.

• Fast Hands (2 TEC cost): Ekaar's Basic Attack's reload speed is increased by 20% while his Photonic bar is below ().

NEW GEAR PERKS

General

There are 4 new gear perks and some are especially useful in infinite/elemental coliseums:

Heal Up The Sleeve (Exclusive Troy gear perk): When you pick up a Card, Troy heals 1500 Health.

Resting Stash (All characters, exclusive legendary): Every time you reach a Resting Round in a Colosseum, gain 2 of each equipped Gadget (Gadget amount cannot exceed the max, total).

Prototype G (All characters, exclusive legendary): Generates a small Gadget drone that follows you around. Every 5 second(s), the drone will activate a random gadget effect (The gadget effects can be: Static balls/ Vampiric Pond/ Dummy, the King of Dummies/ Armor UP!)

Remedial Recovery (All characters): Your Basic Attacks gain 50% lifesteal for 7 second(s) after succesfully performing a Recovery

EXISTING GEAR PERK CHANGE

General

Invulnerable Dodge: Now this gear perk becomes available for every hero (previously was exclusive of Troy)

BRAND NEW COSMETICS

General

There are 12 brand new cosmetics available inside the chests of Elemental Colosseums:

TROY :

• Aerodynamic Boots (Legs)

• Ronin Dō (Body)

CASS :

• Corrupted Flux Mask (Head)

• Recycled Plate Armor (Body)

• The Queen's Membrane (Body)

KOSMO :

• The Doorstopper (Body)

• Customized Knight Gauntlets (Arms)

ZERO :

• Shin Pads (Legs)

• Champion Belt (Body)

EKAAR:

• Cobra-style Bamboo Hat (Head)

• Copperplate Droid Arms (Arms)

• Mutation Remnants (Legs)

RADAR UPDATE

General

We have upgraded the radar in the game. It is now more useful as you can see where the enemies are placed relative to your character. You can see nearby enemies as red circles and a red glow indicating the position of distant enemies.

MORE CHANGES

General

There is more! We have implemented other minor changes that, we hope, will make the game even better

We have changed the system of Portal Colosseums to make them more dynamic as we did with Recruit and Veteran colosseums.

Now blocked cosmetics are shown in the inventory grid as they do in the shop and you can also see where you can unlock them.

The plague curse CURSE OF LAÁUME now has a “smarter” system. Briefly: Enemies appears or not over the time depending on the stress that surrounds the player (enemies nearby)

The heroes’ description menu has been deleted. Now you can see the hero info on the Profile menu.

The rage buff (that usually Vasperiath Eggs have) has now a red particle on the enemy or vasperiath egg that triggers it, and enemies affected by this buff have another particle to visually reflect the rage.

BUG FIXING

Major Issues

Fixed a major bug where you can't equip weapons on your inventory if you play using a controller when you finish a contract.

Fixed a major bug where the prototypes "PIPTO-483" and "KOLE-305" have incorrect cooldown time when you play as client.

Fixed a major bug where the badges "ABOMINATION'S WORST NIGHTMARE", "QUEENS MOGGOTH'S WORST NIGHTMARE" and "HELLDÖRREN WORST NIGHTMARE" do not progress when you kill the bosses playing the veteran colosseum.

Fixed a major bug where you can't upgrade the perk "Plague Buster" even if you have all materials required.

Fixed a major bug where if you use "HEALTH KIT" while you are shooting playing as client with Troy or Zero, you can shoot and run at the same time.

Fixed a major bug where you can't modify the quantity of gadgets to buy at the shop playing with controllers.

Fixed a major bug where sometimes the Medium Boss of the Veteran Colosseum didn’t spawn

Fixed a major bug where players were able to buy skins for free using the controller while ignoring the required payment.

Fixed a major bug related to “RANDOM COLOSSEUMS” where enemies would sometimes spawn at the player's position immediately after the protection barrier dissolved.

Fixed a major bug where “DRIFT MAW” enemies would get stuck at explosive mine positions.

Fixed a major bug where Thunder Jotun and Prime Thunder Jotun enemies would generate Ekaar’s photons on hit within a period of time after death.

Fixed a major bug where the laser fired by Myr's enemies would not display the trail to warn players of the attack.

Fixed a major bug where the attack of Drift Maws would sometimes not render on client sessions.

Fixed a major bug where an invisible collision would block the path on “CLEANING IS MY THING” contract.

Fixed a major bug where enemies would spawn on the wrong side of the barrier in the Gorus boss fight.

Fixed a major bug where the achievement ¿¿¿¿?~(%·?????~)%)&: ))()= would not unlock properly

Fixed a bug where you could open a boss door in “Rescue party” contract while in a battle cage.

Fixed a block bug where the “B.O.N.I.E” would make enemies inmortal with the shield skill.

Fixed a major bug where Troy and Zero could sprint while shooting if they consumed a “HEALTH KIT”.

Fixed a major bug where the “ELEMENTAL COLOSSEUMS” of “INFERNO MODE” would not unlock “INFINITE COLOSSEUM” as a client.

Fixed a major bug where a player could get blocked if a big enemy spawns near him.

Fixed a major bug where the indicator of the Alpha Gorus would not appear on Radar in “DOORS WIDE SHUT” contract.

Fixed a major bug where players would be able to trigger consumable items while voting a plague curse with the same input.

Fixed a block bug where players sometimes could revive and not spawn in the map.

Fixed a major bug where Ekaar dummies summoned by the gadget “Dummy, the King of Dummies” were invisible.

Fixed a major bug where when having equipped "PLAGUE WEAPONS", players would be healed by damage sources other than basic attack (Shield Talisman explosions, Cass shuriken…)

Fixed a major bug where if a player died with the stats menu open, he couldn't close it until he revived.

Fixed a major bug where the perk “EXTRACT ESSENCE” would apply lifesteal

Fixed a major bug where a player could get blocked on “VETERAN COLOSSEUM” because some enemies did not spawn on the third round.

Fixed a major bug where it could happen that a player could proceed to a new round of the "VETERAN PORTAL COLOSSEUM" with enemies that were still alive.

Fixed a major bug where the toxic fog and ui widgets of “CLEANING IS MY THING” contract would not go away entering a colosseum portal.

Fixed a major bug where “Curse of Aluûe” would do damage to dummies.

Fixed some damage data and stats from WEAPONS and GEARS that would be incorrect in game.

Minor Fixes

Fixed a minor bug where the enemies with double resistance appears with old UI in the Codex.

Fixed a minor bug where Ekkar help voiceline sounds like Zero help voiceline.

Fixed a minor bug where the reward pop-ups of "PEST CONTROL" final chest are empty.

Fixed a minor bug where if you are inside the Jade area when the extraction starts, the UI alert of get out of there does not appear.

Fixed a minor bug where Cass damage audio overlaps if Cass receives a lot of damage in a little interval of time.

Fixed some collision and localization issues.

Fixed some volume related audio issues

Fixed some minor visual bugs on codex view.

Fixed some trivial visual bugs on different planets.

Fixed a minor bug where the icon of the buff granted by the talisman “Shield of Thorns” would be duplicated in the UI

Fixed a minor bug where Ekaar's animation when equipping an emote was wrong.

Fixed a bug where “MAGNUS” boss would sometimes not receive damage from blue ring area.

Fixed a bug where a “DRIFT MAW” would not move on “FEDERATION VANGUARD” contract

Fixed a minor bug where the “PLAGUE BUSTER” weapon perk would not be able to upgrade even if you had the materials to do it.

Fixed a visual bug where the “LUCK BAR” of Troy and Cass’ dash slots would not disappear on death.

Fixed a visual bug where the highlight of “LUCK BAR” would not update properly after finishing a colosseum round.

Fixed a minor bug where the pop-up button was not well placed.

Fixed a minor bug where the box of hero selection on the “PROFILE” section would not be updated well.

Fixed a minor bug where the advice of a “JADE EXTRACTION AREA” would not trigger if a player or enemy was inside at starting of the extraction.

Fixed a minor bug where Ekaar's taking damage audio would trigger more times than necessary.

Fixed a minor bug while exiting a contract the lobby icons of inviting players.

Fixed a minor bug while exiting a contract the lobby icons of inviting players appears on black screen.

Fixed a visual minor bug where players would not see the ready pose in a lobby after a player exits.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t modify correctly the quantity of gadgets that you can buy on shop with the controller.

Fixed a minor bug where a pop-up of “MODE INFERNO” would trigger at the wrong time.

Fixed a minor bug where some of the wing cosmetics would clip through part of the mesh of the heroes.

Fixed a minor bug where a healing enemy of the colosseum spawns without texture.

Fixed a minor bug where you would get semi-blocked playing as Kosmo and using his ulti “AERIAL BLAST” in the boss fight of “CODENAME GUERRILLA” contract.

Fixed a bug where the audio of skua enemies spawns would not be triggered.

Fixed a minor bug where the cinematic intro of certain contracts of “WASTELAND” was not the correct one.

Fixed a minor bug where when someone in a party used Cass's "PHASE SHIFT" the opacity of the in-game menu would be reduced.

Fixed a minor bug where the Dummy summoned by the gadget “DUMMY, THE KING OF DUMMIES” would have a health bar.

Fixed a minor bug where player icons displayed on the radar would turn white after player death

Fixed a minor bug where the VFX of Zero’s skill “ACCELERATING LASER TRAP” would not appear when using it.

Fixed a minor bug where the VFX of Troy’s skill “KARMA CARD” would show up when the card collided with a player.

Fixed a minor bug where when a client would enter on a “PORTAL COLOSSEUM” the cinematic entrance didn’t show off.

Fixed a minor bug where the hover of the button of deny vote of a PLAGUE CURSE was not working properly.

Fixed a minor bug where the portrait “HASTA LA VISTA, BABY” would not unlock immediately after completing the respective quest.

Fixed a minor bug where you could do damage using Kosmo with a “WYPRA EGG” in your hand and dropping it.

Fixed a minor bug where strange shadows would be painted on WASTELAND contracts.

Fixed a minor bug where the crystals invoked by Jotuns on COLOSSEUMS would not vanish after passing to the next round.

Fixed a minor bug where the player could see some colosseum structures in the first contract boss cinematic.

Fixed a minor bug where when playing as a client of a party, Troy’s “TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION” would provoke some weird popping on enemies.

Fixed a minor bug where Troy could destroy rocks and other destructibles items by holding STRONG SHOT input.

Fixed a minor bug where a player could not interact with the npc “BAB” on the first veteran contract.

Fixed a minor bug where the Zero’s skill “RE-ENERGIZED” would not render properly logging in an ongoing party starting at lvl 8 as a client.

Fixed a minor bug where slow effect particles would not render on enemies .

Fixed a minor bug where the heroes’ bodies would display double on “PORTAL COLOSSEUMS” cinematic intro.

Fixed a minor bug where players couldn’t see cosmetics preview in shop while staying in another’s player lobby.

Fixed a minor bug where players were unable to see the reward preview for quests with chest rewards.

Fixed a minor bug where two PLAGUE CURSES would share the same icon. Now they have different icons. (The curses were “CURSE OF KYYLPI” and “CURSE OF RÄAJADHYS”)

