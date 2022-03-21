 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ato update for 21 March 2022

v1.0.9 - The Grassy Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8409698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ato version 1.0.9 is out now. This update includes the following changes:

  • Fixed a bug with warp gates.
  • Grass has a long memory... It remembers when it has been cut.

For all those speedrunners out there, v1.0.8 will continue to be available in case you want to utilize the warp glitch. (It is recommended to update unless you plan on running the "All Glitches" category.) To download 1.0.8, open the game properties and go to the Betas tab. Select "speedrun_1.0.8" branch.

Please note: Loading a save file in an older version after it was opened in a newer version can cause loss of data. Use caution when switching between versions and only open new save files when running an older version.

Changed files in this update

Ato Content Depot 1096181
  • Loading history…
Ato Linux Content Depot 1096182
  • Loading history…
Ato Mac Depot Depot 1096183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.