v1.0.9 - The Grassy Update

Ato version 1.0.9 is out now. This update includes the following changes:

Fixed a bug with warp gates.

Grass has a long memory... It remembers when it has been cut.

For all those speedrunners out there, v1.0.8 will continue to be available in case you want to utilize the warp glitch. (It is recommended to update unless you plan on running the "All Glitches" category.) To download 1.0.8, open the game properties and go to the Betas tab. Select "speedrun_1.0.8" branch.

Please note: Loading a save file in an older version after it was opened in a newer version can cause loss of data. Use caution when switching between versions and only open new save files when running an older version.