Executive Assault 2 update for 21 March 2022

Version 0.731.7.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Executives,

Mini patch today to fix issues with finding games in the multiplayer lobby.

The UI update is coming along nicely and getting good feedback from testers, shouldn't be too long now before you get your hands on it.

The main reason its taking a while as it's not just a graphical update but also I am simplifying things and making the UI easier to understand and use which seems to be the biggest bugbear at the moment.

Feel free to follow the latest updates on Discord.

Cheers,
Rob

