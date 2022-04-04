Update: Body data fix live!

We have now set a new update live. This removes redundant files that were included in previous builds that had the potential of complicating installation of third party breeds.

As mentioned in our previous update notes, the update process may remove files with the same names as those redundant files previously included.

If you notice third party breeds looking different from what they should, reinstalling them should restore their poses!

As part of this file optimization, other redundant files (which were previously part of certain breed agents) have also been removed - reducing the amount of hard drive space of a complete installation from roughly 630MB to 574MB.

This is it for this update, but our laundry list should keep us busy throughout the year - so you can look forward to more improvements in the future!