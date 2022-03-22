Eav 19.2 is live!

Eav 19.2, oh my has it been some time Mortal. The Dead Simple update is here along with a variety of game play changes and tweaks...

Exp+Skills/Inventory Grid -Removed, no more menus to cycle through... just kill anything that moves! Items now will just be consumed upon pickup (if needed). The previous inventory/skill system slowed the game play to a crawl in the beginning and just broke later chapter balance. Demons will no longer gain health buffs per chapter since weapons now have a default base damage. All abilities that were once locked behind a skill requirement, have just been given to the player. (such as healing when full on food/water)

Updated HUD Icons was a must. The old ones were very...crude. Also stamina has been removed as a integer and turned into a bar indicator. You may also still strafe side to side, but sprint strafing has been limited to a forward motion, run or fight.

Simpler Inventory you now may pick up as much ammo as you want, no more caps. This also goes for keys & omen stones. You may also carry over unspent keys or omen stones to other chapters. Weapon swapping was a huge pain with the old system and has been simplified. Your 1-0 number keys are now used for weapon changing. What weapons you currently have are indicated by your weapons chart in your HUD, pictured below.

Weapons that have not been discovered remain grey. Weapons you have discovered will turn green while yellow is your current selection. Slots that are red indicate there is no reserve ammo for that weapon. The columns left from right goes 1-0, if you have more than one weapon discovered in a column, press the column's key to cycle it. If you discovered multiples of a certain weapon, swap to it and press the akimbo key. Clearance cards, door keys, and omen stone icons will appear on the HUD when you acquire them as well.

Melee Weapons -Removed, they were pretty much useless anyway. Lets be honest Mortal, you weren't coming in swinging a bat on chapter IV - and if you were... good stuff.

Reworked Pause Menu a clearer menu to work with, the old one was very small.

Chapter Balances/Buffs had to happen because of the skill changes. Demons will no longer be bullet sponges in later chapters due to skill offset balances from the earlier system. Extra weapons and ammo have been added around the starting areas of unlocked chapters to aid with unarmed starts.

New Omen Encounters have been added to up the chaos. You may notice new ritual markings scattered through out the chapters. These new optional additional challenges await for any Mortal willing to banish them..

New Stat Tracking has been added for the perfectionist out there. Chapter Kills along with completion Time and Omens Cleared have been added into the selection menu.

Tome Reworks tomes now activate on pickup since you can no longer equip them. Healing tomes will now increase your max health along with Swiftness tomes giving you a max stamina increase along with its temporary speed boost. Beserker tomes still greatly increase all damage type amounts while the new Power tome will increased max armour + flashlight battery life.

Reworked Interaction UI has been cleaned up a bit from the old interaction UI. All pickups, doors and certain trigger text will now pop up near the crosshair.

Damage Indicator Changes, various blood splatter UIs will now appear on the HUD when taking damage and slowly fade away.

Loot Containers -Removed all loot-able props/ crates have been removed. This in return has greatly increased performance in all chapters. Demons will no longer drop randomized items anymore as well. (e.g. medkits, food/drink items, ammo etc.) You will now have to budget known resources accordingly per level.

Chapters 7 & 8 -Removed temporarily. You may notice Acts have been removed from the select menu too. Chapter 7-8 might be reintroduced in the future as a sub-level set, but the base game will just consist of Chapter's 1-6. (some of these chapters may receive major reworks/expansions in future updates, any additional content added will be added into the base game)

I'd love to hear your Mortal experiences or opinions! Its been awhile since our last update and I'd like to get back on track with monthly updates. Good luck Mortal! We shall speak again very soon..