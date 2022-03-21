Maintenance - Mar. 22nd

Share · View all patches · Build 8409135 · Last edited 21 March 2022 – 11:19:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

[Maintenance]

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 2:30 am ~ 8:30 am

INDIA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 12:30 am ~ 6:30 am

MENA(UTC+3): Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 9:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 3:30 am

EU(UTC+2): Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 8:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 2:30 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 3:30 pm ~ 9:30 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 2:30 pm ~ 8:30 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA

◈In-Game Updates◈

Class Balance Changes

In this balance patch, we focused on listening to the voices of Dragonians coming through various MIR4 community channels to provide a more positive gameplay experience. Various balance changes associated with PvE and PvP aspects for most classes have been made through this patch.

Divine Dragon's 7-Day Attendance Event

※ This Update Build is a Clean Build. Based on Mobile Device, it takes 2.8GB of capacity on downloading the patch.

※ Portal / Raids will be restricted from 30 minutes before the maintenance.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.

※ You can't access the game during maintenance.

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.