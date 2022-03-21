Maintenance - Mar. 22nd

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
Update maintenance is over.
Please prepare for your adventures again.
[Maintenance]
■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 2:30 am ~ 8:30 am
INDIA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 12:30 am ~ 6:30 am
MENA(UTC+3): Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 9:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 3:30 am
EU(UTC+2): Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 8:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 2:30 am
SA(UTC-3): Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 3:30 pm ~ 9:30 pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 2:30 pm ~ 8:30 pm
■ Maintenance Target
- ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- Class Balance Changes
- In this balance patch, we focused on listening to the voices of Dragonians coming through various MIR4 community channels to provide a more positive gameplay experience. Various balance changes associated with PvE and PvP aspects for most classes have been made through this patch.
- Divine Dragon's 7-Day Attendance Event
※ This Update Build is a Clean Build. Based on Mobile Device, it takes 2.8GB of capacity on downloading the patch.
※ Portal / Raids will be restricted from 30 minutes before the maintenance.
※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ You can't access the game during maintenance.
※ We will open the servers in order.
We will do our best to provide stable service.
Thank you.
