Elves, Previewing Active Ripple Effects, Quick Log and other QoL additions.

Hi folks,

This patch brings Elves as a playable species.

In some folklore, Fay and Elves are the same; they are different species in others. In Erannorth: Elves have Fay ancestry and count as Fay, but they are an entirely different species. In contrast, Fay aren't Elves and don't count as Elves.

In addition to Elves, there are some QoL additions that I hope you'll find helpful.

It's probably easy to lose track of your permanent and temporary ripple effects in effect after a while. To review them, you can hover over this little icon left of the log search bar.

You often want to know what went wrong with your spell, so now, instead of opening and closing the log, you can hover over its icon to look at a fragment of it.

Instead of the default alphabetic order, you can filter the Town merchandise from the highest to lowest expertise rank.

You'll now find that all the new allies have been organized in a * expertise for the folks who have Ancient Ruins. Nothing changed because you can still use them with any character, but now you can squeeze a bit more mileage out of them through your expertise-related perks. Last but not least, the Windowed mode will allow you to resize it. This won't remove the black bars but may let you display the game correctly in otherwise unsupported resolution ratios.

That's all folks!

If you encounter any issues let me know. You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 21/03 # 1.036.1

New Content

Added new playable species: Elf.

Elves have the Glade Elf, Shadow Elf & Vrysgga Elf archetypes.

Added a few extra cards in Stealth, Perform & Survival.

Added 3 male & 3 female Elf portraits.

Ancient Ruins DLC

Assigned * Expertises to all Mercenaries without expertise (both in the Core set and Ancient Ruins expansion). If they were neutral, they are still neutral, meaning everyone can use them but will now receive extra benefits if you have perk bonuses in the Expertise they belong.

QoL Additions and Misc Changes

Added a checkmark in towns to change the default order by expertise.

During encounters, the campfire button will change to an eye to indicate that the functionality of this button is now different.

Hovering over the Log button will quickly display the last 20 lines of the combat log as a tooltip.

Hovering over the 'Ripple' button (left of the log search bar) will display any active Ripple effects (as Human-readable as possible). If they are a lot, clicking on this button will open them in a scrollable popup.

If a Control action can't work because the enemy level is too high, it'll display so while hovering with it over an enemy (regardless of whether the power requirement is met). Control Action preview will also distinguish the cases where control can work only if the weaken provided by the same card also succeeds.

New phase Ripple Effect: 'RippleEffectEnemy Acts', will trigger before each Enemy acts. ie. TempStateRippleEffectEnemy Acts>Defend#5:1, ExtraRule:Before each Enemy's action this turn; Defend 5.

In windowed mode, you can now resize the game window, which may improve things in non-16/9 aspect ratio screens (i.e., Steam Deck).

Improved the area generation algorithm.

Bugfixes