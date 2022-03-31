Original War - update 3.0.10.309

Thanks to the excellent work of the OW Support Team, we are pleased to announce a new update for both Original War and the dedicated server.

Check out the extensive change log below to learn about new additions, fixes, and improvements:

Added: Multiplayer and Skirmish Map Name now shown in Steam Status

Added: Save and Backup option added to Editor

Added: GetModINIParam Sail commands

Added: Past error into Error log (for better tracking)

Added: Replacing layer for Russian interface (Fixed issue when polish had alaskyt instead alaskit), also now replacing EON with TAWAR and other pairs in different languages

Added: Buildings editor (buded.exe) can now export images of all buildings

Added: ModDir variable to SAIL

Added: Alternative Factory UI

Added: Ability for ForceScreenshots

Added: Frog model (by Jacok)

Added: Update System

Added: SAIL Events (OilExtracted and SibExtracted)

Added: SAIL Functions (ForceExclamation, UnitInBattle and InitHc_All)

Added: Ability to compile all maps SAIL in editor

Added: Flamethrowers can now have two turrets (Modding)

Added: New SAIL Event for camera placement (Modding)

Added: Dedicated Servers can prioritize Host based on SteamID

Added: TECHGROUP command for Command Buttons (Modding Feature)

Added: SendCustomCommand to SAIL (Modding Feature)

Added: Screenshots (When you do not own OW through Steam or when Steam is not running) copied to clipboard

Added: Unit parameters added to Reward screen and Team Selection Screen

Added: Recycling vehicles will now show how many crates you will get

Added: TargetableSAIL button command

Added: New map added - Alien Base #2 (Big Alien Base) by Gogeta & Serpent

Added: New map added - Competitions by Gogeta

Added: New map added - Big Circle by Gogeta & Serpent

Added: Skirmish maps can now use Single Player XP rates

Added: Multi Map - Middle Ground (Gwrhkhsh)

Added: Multi Map - Mountain Labyrinth (Gwrhkhsh)

Added: Multi Map - Decravass (Jacok)

Added: FREQDELAY paramter for modders to change delay between burst shots

Added: New model for Arabian Crane by Jacok

Added: Interface face images for Arabian Crane and Arabian Siberite Bomb

Added: (The Abbys) Multidesc Shared Vision added

Added: Two additional campaign slots for mods to use

Added: Animated Tree option added to map options in editor

Added: Counters for Lost Packets and Out of Order Packets added to Multi Stats (CTRL+F11)

Added: New multiplayer map Mudbath

Added: Added setting for Game Speed Lock

Added: Countdown added to multiplayer room launch

Added: mission_exp_skip added

Added: Mastodons Trail by Gwrhkhsh(code by Tomasz)

Added: Sync Squares added to multiplayer room

Added: Round and Trunc commands to SAIL

Added: Spectator bar

Added: Latency pings

Changed: Icon system (vehicles and buildings) - Now is shared between all nations (with own background) and in better quality

Changed: Arabs have own background on panel units

Changed: New horse portrait

Changed: Restored original Campaign units balance

Changed: Redesigned Modern UI

Changed: Multiplayer IRC Lobby now using irc.owsupport.com

Changed: Clients now dynamically increase tick buffer (5 to 25) in multiplayer

Changed: Server will now store upto 10000 ticks (2000->10000)

Changed: Forts now show muzzle flashes

Changed: Flamethrower now stops attacking if it destroys a tree

Changed: Multiplayer chat stands out more

Changed: Fish removed from flags map

Changed: (The Abbys) Changed amount of apes

Changed: (Bloody Valley) Crate drop in the bases has been changed

Changed: Default multiplayer speed decreased

Changed: Increased max fog objects from 1000 to 10000

Changed: Multiplayer Pause will now only trigger once client has reached a specific tick

Changed: Singleplayer Game Speed will be locked to 35 ticks during cutscenes

Changed: Sync Pause now based on player having too many ticks queued for too long

Changed: Expired sync loss checks no longer cause Sync Loss

Changed: Sync Loss chances increased to 9

Improved: Pathfinding now able to find longer distance routes

Improved: New diplomacy offers (redesign)

Improved: Heightmap export speed increased in editor

Improved: Multiplayer code improvements

Improved: Video system improvements

Improved: Increase limits of voices & exclamations probability [Issue #579]

Improved: Expanded AI settings on maps which support it

Improved: Improved profile system

Improved: Spectator now works on all maps

Improved: Legacy Mod Main Menu GUI [Issue #619]

Improved: Make Spectators use a new Side [Issue #620]

Improved: Implemented improved profile system [Issue #621]

Improved: Options menu revamped with more settings

Improved: LIMITMOUSE3 parameter now works on windows

Improved: Latency Pings updated every 5 seconds

Fixed: Environment causing building not to be placed on map load

Fixed: SetSide sail command now effects Behemoth's weapons

Fixed: Achiev's scrollbar issue (infinity scrolling)

Fixed: firstSettings - changing language caused an error, also caused flip classic-modern texts

Fixed: white texture in some places after game start

Fixed: Polish text (dialogs and subtitles)

Fixed: OWorkshop progress bar bug when mods are over 2GB

Fixed: No Face with exclamations

Fixed: infinite loop when resolving counters

Fixed: wri loading code clipping last character

Fixed: Frogs no longer display Level in info

Fixed: OW now looks inside AR folder for Arabian exclamations

Fixed: Fixed bug with Rewarding Units screen

Fixed: ImageButtons now show correct image when parent is disabled

Fixed: Save Dialog now disables while saving/deleting

Fixed: Am11 artifact dialog freeze [Issue #659]

Fixed: Workshop crash with Launcher

Fixed: Siberia and Rocky Pass win conditions

Fixed: Ru06 - Fixes [Issue #643]

Fixed: (Wilderness/Rocky Land) Fixed win conditions for vehicle hunting mode

Fixed: (The Abbys) People amount fixed(East vs West)

Fixed: (Bloody Valley) Fixed Tree bonus

Fixed: Profile directory should no longer be used for multiplayer name

Fixed: Dedicated Servers keeping match alive when only bots are present

Fixed: Bots will now be kicked when map or gametype changes

Fixed: Pointer error with image masks

Fixed: Volume levels were not changing when profile or mod changed

Fixed: LUADev window using 0 instead of monitor top

Fixed: Team Selection, Reward Screen and debriefing were allowing ESC to close

Fixed: LangEng.wri was being localized if possible

Fixed: Exclamations would fail to play at times

Fixed: Setting resolution in launcher could cause OW to crash

Fixed: Server info player list in lobby

Fixed: In-Game Pinging

Fixed: Game room player merging issue

Fixed: Bug which corrupted american campaign saves

Fixed: Ru06 - Achiv additional condition [Issue #625]

Fixed: Ru12a - Gossudarov block [Issue #626]

Fixed: Spectator sees fog buildings on minimap

Fixed: When Character Select screen shows it has ok button disabled even if conditions are met

Fixed: Spectator sees fog buildings

Fixed: Spectator does not see double laser effect

Fixed: TimerLapser change side [Issue #402]

Fixed: Remote mines now hidden from spectator

Fixed: Save games causing crash

Fixed: Theora videos audio and video not in sync

Fixed: Spectator Minimap showing dark areas

Fixed: Sync Lost on Spectator Switch

Fixed: IAmSpec

Fixed: Multiple multiplayer map fixes

Fixed: Fixed setting of speed in multiplayer

Fixed: Bug with listboxes

Fixed: Multiplayer base names showing invalid characters

Fixed: Japanese fixes (shift_jis)

Fixed: Spectator Grass

Fixed: Multiplayer Names

Fixed: Ru15 - medal condition [Issue #617]

Fixed: Am13a/Ru13a - Base Name missing [Issue #618]

Fixed: Joining Multiplayer match fails to join when different mod is used [Issue #622]

Fixed: Animal names [Issue #600]

Fixed: Ru12a - Achiv conditions fix [Issue #606]

Fixed: Small Maps can have red areas at the sides [Issue #608]

Fixed: With Japanese language base names show garbled characters [Issue #609]

Fixed: ESC key opens menu while giving orders [Issue #610]

Fixed: Multiplayer Loading screen doesn't go away [Issue #611]

Fixed: AM04 achievement [Issue #613]

Fixed: Allied victory tickbox [Issue #607]

Fixed: Ru05, Ru06, AM15 [Issue #612]

Fixed: SetSide can cause Sync Loss in Multiplayer Game [Issue #614]

Fixed: Ru08 - people stay on a vacation [Issue #615]

Removed: all "/alaskite" from all language from command buttons and hints texts

You can learn more about the dedicated team that continues to support Original War here.