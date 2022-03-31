Original War - update 3.0.10.309

Thanks to the excellent work of the OW Support Team, we are pleased to announce a new update for both Original War and the dedicated server.
Check out the extensive change log below to learn about new additions, fixes, and improvements:
Added: Multiplayer and Skirmish Map Name now shown in Steam Status
Added: Save and Backup option added to Editor
Added: GetModINIParam Sail commands
Added: Past error into Error log (for better tracking)
Added: Replacing layer for Russian interface (Fixed issue when polish had alaskyt instead alaskit), also now replacing EON with TAWAR and other pairs in different languages
Added: Buildings editor (buded.exe) can now export images of all buildings
Added: ModDir variable to SAIL
Added: Alternative Factory UI
Added: Ability for ForceScreenshots
Added: Frog model (by Jacok)
Added: Update System
Added: SAIL Events (OilExtracted and SibExtracted)
Added: SAIL Functions (ForceExclamation, UnitInBattle and InitHc_All)
Added: Ability to compile all maps SAIL in editor
Added: Flamethrowers can now have two turrets (Modding)
Added: New SAIL Event for camera placement (Modding)
Added: Dedicated Servers can prioritize Host based on SteamID
Added: TECHGROUP command for Command Buttons (Modding Feature)
Added: SendCustomCommand to SAIL (Modding Feature)
Added: Screenshots (When you do not own OW through Steam or when Steam is not running) copied to clipboard
Added: Unit parameters added to Reward screen and Team Selection Screen
Added: Recycling vehicles will now show how many crates you will get
Added: TargetableSAIL button command
Added: New map added - Alien Base #2 (Big Alien Base) by Gogeta & Serpent
Added: New map added - Competitions by Gogeta
Added: New map added - Big Circle by Gogeta & Serpent
Added: Skirmish maps can now use Single Player XP rates
Added: Multi Map - Middle Ground (Gwrhkhsh)
Added: Multi Map - Mountain Labyrinth (Gwrhkhsh)
Added: Multi Map - Decravass (Jacok)
Added: FREQDELAY paramter for modders to change delay between burst shots
Added: New model for Arabian Crane by Jacok
Added: Interface face images for Arabian Crane and Arabian Siberite Bomb
Added: (The Abbys) Multidesc Shared Vision added
Added: Two additional campaign slots for mods to use
Added: Animated Tree option added to map options in editor
Added: Counters for Lost Packets and Out of Order Packets added to Multi Stats (CTRL+F11)
Added: New multiplayer map Mudbath
Added: Added setting for Game Speed Lock
Added: Countdown added to multiplayer room launch
Added: mission_exp_skip added
Added: Mastodons Trail by Gwrhkhsh(code by Tomasz)
Added: Sync Squares added to multiplayer room
Added: Round and Trunc commands to SAIL
Added: Spectator bar
Added: Latency pings
Changed: Icon system (vehicles and buildings) - Now is shared between all nations (with own background) and in better quality
Changed: Arabs have own background on panel units
Changed: New horse portrait
Changed: Restored original Campaign units balance
Changed: Redesigned Modern UI
Changed: Multiplayer IRC Lobby now using irc.owsupport.com
Changed: Clients now dynamically increase tick buffer (5 to 25) in multiplayer
Changed: Server will now store upto 10000 ticks (2000->10000)
Changed: Forts now show muzzle flashes
Changed: Flamethrower now stops attacking if it destroys a tree
Changed: Multiplayer chat stands out more
Changed: Fish removed from flags map
Changed: (The Abbys) Changed amount of apes
Changed: (Bloody Valley) Crate drop in the bases has been changed
Changed: Default multiplayer speed decreased
Changed: Increased max fog objects from 1000 to 10000
Changed: Multiplayer Pause will now only trigger once client has reached a specific tick
Changed: Singleplayer Game Speed will be locked to 35 ticks during cutscenes
Changed: Sync Pause now based on player having too many ticks queued for too long
Changed: Expired sync loss checks no longer cause Sync Loss
Changed: Sync Loss chances increased to 9
Improved: Pathfinding now able to find longer distance routes
Improved: New diplomacy offers (redesign)
Improved: Heightmap export speed increased in editor
Improved: Multiplayer code improvements
Improved: Video system improvements
Improved: Increase limits of voices & exclamations probability [Issue #579]
Improved: Expanded AI settings on maps which support it
Improved: Improved profile system
Improved: Spectator now works on all maps
Improved: Legacy Mod Main Menu GUI [Issue #619]
Improved: Make Spectators use a new Side [Issue #620]
Improved: Implemented improved profile system [Issue #621]
Improved: Options menu revamped with more settings
Improved: LIMITMOUSE3 parameter now works on windows
Improved: Latency Pings updated every 5 seconds
Fixed: Environment causing building not to be placed on map load
Fixed: SetSide sail command now effects Behemoth's weapons
Fixed: Achiev's scrollbar issue (infinity scrolling)
Fixed: firstSettings - changing language caused an error, also caused flip classic-modern texts
Fixed: white texture in some places after game start
Fixed: Polish text (dialogs and subtitles)
Fixed: OWorkshop progress bar bug when mods are over 2GB
Fixed: No Face with exclamations
Fixed: infinite loop when resolving counters
Fixed: wri loading code clipping last character
Fixed: Frogs no longer display Level in info
Fixed: OW now looks inside AR folder for Arabian exclamations
Fixed: Fixed bug with Rewarding Units screen
Fixed: ImageButtons now show correct image when parent is disabled
Fixed: Save Dialog now disables while saving/deleting
Fixed: Am11 artifact dialog freeze [Issue #659]
Fixed: Workshop crash with Launcher
Fixed: Siberia and Rocky Pass win conditions
Fixed: Ru06 - Fixes [Issue #643]
Fixed: (Wilderness/Rocky Land) Fixed win conditions for vehicle hunting mode
Fixed: (The Abbys) People amount fixed(East vs West)
Fixed: (Bloody Valley) Fixed Tree bonus
Fixed: Profile directory should no longer be used for multiplayer name
Fixed: Dedicated Servers keeping match alive when only bots are present
Fixed: Bots will now be kicked when map or gametype changes
Fixed: Pointer error with image masks
Fixed: Volume levels were not changing when profile or mod changed
Fixed: LUADev window using 0 instead of monitor top
Fixed: Team Selection, Reward Screen and debriefing were allowing ESC to close
Fixed: LangEng.wri was being localized if possible
Fixed: Exclamations would fail to play at times
Fixed: Setting resolution in launcher could cause OW to crash
Fixed: Server info player list in lobby
Fixed: In-Game Pinging
Fixed: Game room player merging issue
Fixed: Bug which corrupted american campaign saves
Fixed: Ru06 - Achiv additional condition [Issue #625]
Fixed: Ru12a - Gossudarov block [Issue #626]
Fixed: Spectator sees fog buildings on minimap
Fixed: When Character Select screen shows it has ok button disabled even if conditions are met
Fixed: Spectator sees fog buildings
Fixed: Spectator does not see double laser effect
Fixed: TimerLapser change side [Issue #402]
Fixed: Remote mines now hidden from spectator
Fixed: Save games causing crash
Fixed: Theora videos audio and video not in sync
Fixed: Spectator Minimap showing dark areas
Fixed: Sync Lost on Spectator Switch
Fixed: IAmSpec
Fixed: Multiple multiplayer map fixes
Fixed: Fixed setting of speed in multiplayer
Fixed: Bug with listboxes
Fixed: Multiplayer base names showing invalid characters
Fixed: Japanese fixes (shift_jis)
Fixed: Spectator Grass
Fixed: Multiplayer Names
Fixed: Ru15 - medal condition [Issue #617]
Fixed: Am13a/Ru13a - Base Name missing [Issue #618]
Fixed: Joining Multiplayer match fails to join when different mod is used [Issue #622]
Fixed: Animal names [Issue #600]
Fixed: Ru12a - Achiv conditions fix [Issue #606]
Fixed: Small Maps can have red areas at the sides [Issue #608]
Fixed: With Japanese language base names show garbled characters [Issue #609]
Fixed: ESC key opens menu while giving orders [Issue #610]
Fixed: Multiplayer Loading screen doesn't go away [Issue #611]
Fixed: AM04 achievement [Issue #613]
Fixed: Allied victory tickbox [Issue #607]
Fixed: Ru05, Ru06, AM15 [Issue #612]
Fixed: SetSide can cause Sync Loss in Multiplayer Game [Issue #614]
Fixed: Ru08 - people stay on a vacation [Issue #615]
Removed: all "/alaskite" from all language from command buttons and hints texts
You can learn more about the dedicated team that continues to support Original War here.
Changed files in this update