Chronicles of Tal'Dun: The Remainder Now Available!

Weary travelers, I hope this message finds you in good health and spirit.

After many months of creative work, we've finally created something that we think captures the spirit of our vision, a dark fantasy tale of mystery, self-discovery, love, and forgiveness.

The game was inspired by our love for interactive narratives, tasteful visuals, haunting sounds, and just a genuinely good story that takes you on a journey. We wanted to make something original, intriguing, and takes a bit of puzzling out. A mystery that draws you in and won't let go.

In the course of the last few months we taught ourselves how to write, program, make music and manage a project. It had been a fun and exciting journey.

We had not anticipated ever writing something of this scale, it's about the size of a paper-back novel! And we trimmed it quite a lot, believe me, we really tried to 'kill our babies' as they say, which means going over the text again and again, weeding out what is not necessary, what goes against the central mood and theme, and what just doesn't ring well.

This was our first game, we had no idea how it was going to end up, but we never doubted that we'd make it happen.

We hope you'll play it, enjoy it, support it, and be part of our journey.

Ze and Nim

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1616280/Chronicles_of_TalDun_The_Remainder/