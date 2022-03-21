natsuno-kanata ver0.6.9 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.9 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Added functionality]

A crafting function has been added to objects such as "workbenches" and "cutting boards" during the search.

A help button has been added.

The current episode progress conditions and a list of craft recipes can be checked during exploration.

[Changes to specifications].

The "Episode Progress Items" and "Collectibles" found during exploration are now displayed in the "Luggage" list.

(However, they will not be counted in the luggage count.)

The "Key Pick" can now be used in locked search areas.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed a problem in which holding down the space key would cause the space to continue to be entered and sent.

Fixed a problem in which text would not scroll automatically in some cases.

[Adjustments]

Some text was adjusted.