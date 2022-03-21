RNG early game fixes 1.0.5a

We had some more feedback rolling in that our early game was wildly too hard.
Upon further testing it seems that there were a few scenarios where you couldn't reach wave 7 let alone 11. Now this issue should be much less prominent.
In combination with previous upgrades to early game it should be in a much more favorable spot.
Drop rates lowered for:
- cabbages
- chains
- spin
Other changes:
- Wave 5 & 10 bosses resistances down.
- Enemy max HP growth pre wave 10 down.
- Enemy spawn positions of the first monsters centered(to not have side stragglers sneak by)
Thank you to everyone for your patience. Please keep your feedback coming.
