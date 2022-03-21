 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dr. Professor Scientist's Weapons Testing Facility update for 21 March 2022

RNG early game fixes 1.0.5a

Share · View all patches · Build 8408076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We had some more feedback rolling in that our early game was wildly too hard.

Upon further testing it seems that there were a few scenarios where you couldn't reach wave 7 let alone 11. Now this issue should be much less prominent.
In combination with previous upgrades to early game it should be in a much more favorable spot.

Drop rates lowered for:

  • cabbages
  • chains
  • spin

Other changes:

  • Wave 5 & 10 bosses resistances down.
  • Enemy max HP growth pre wave 10 down.
  • Enemy spawn positions of the first monsters centered(to not have side stragglers sneak by)

Thank you to everyone for your patience. Please keep your feedback coming.

V

Changed files in this update

Beta Depot Depot 1894322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.