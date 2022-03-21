RNG early game fixes 1.0.5a

We had some more feedback rolling in that our early game was wildly too hard.

Upon further testing it seems that there were a few scenarios where you couldn't reach wave 7 let alone 11. Now this issue should be much less prominent.

In combination with previous upgrades to early game it should be in a much more favorable spot.

Drop rates lowered for:

cabbages

chains

spin

Other changes:

Wave 5 & 10 bosses resistances down.

Enemy max HP growth pre wave 10 down.

Enemy spawn positions of the first monsters centered(to not have side stragglers sneak by)

Thank you to everyone for your patience. Please keep your feedback coming.

V