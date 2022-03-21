Update v1.1.1 | Now available on Experimental!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new patch is now available for experimental!

For those that are unaware of how I roll out updates, I will ALWAYS upload an update on the experimental branch BEFORE uploading it on the main branch. Once the update and any subsequent patches have been fully tested, it will be pushed to the release branch!

Want to opt into testing?

Right click on Neon Sundown in your library

Click on the "properties" option

Navigate to the betas tab

Select the "experimental" branch

Do note experimental versions may be unstable, so if you don't want to risk running into bugs, it's recommend to wait until the update comes to the release branch!

What's new in v1.1.1?

NEW ADDITIONS:

Added achievements for Warrior and Dual Harvester

New card type added to the draw pool, "Helper"

New helper card, Healing Totem (replaces level 9 reward)

New helper card Barrier, blocks incoming fire

BALANCE CHANGES:

Piercing can now work alongside explosives

Make XP collect immediately after dropping

XP level requirement now caps at 25000

Nerfed regen card amount by 50% on all levels

Nerfed syphon card amount from 0.05hp to 0.01hp

Buff Shuriken damage, cooldown, and target tracking

Buff Torpedo knockback and target tracking

Enemies get 0.5s of stun immunity after being stunned

Buffed mine starting damage from 10 to 15

Increased Atomic dagger damage upgrades

Removed Atomic dagger cooldown modifiers

Bullet spread card now increases bullet spread

DYNAMO CHANGES: