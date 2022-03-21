Update v1.1.1 | Now available on Experimental!

A new patch is now available for experimental!
For those that are unaware of how I roll out updates, I will ALWAYS upload an update on the experimental branch BEFORE uploading it on the main branch. Once the update and any subsequent patches have been fully tested, it will be pushed to the release branch!
Want to opt into testing?
- Right click on Neon Sundown in your library
- Click on the "properties" option
- Navigate to the betas tab
- Select the "experimental" branch
Do note experimental versions may be unstable, so if you don't want to risk running into bugs, it's recommend to wait until the update comes to the release branch!
What's new in v1.1.1?
NEW ADDITIONS:
- Added achievements for Warrior and Dual Harvester
- New card type added to the draw pool, "Helper"
- New helper card, Healing Totem (replaces level 9 reward)
- New helper card Barrier, blocks incoming fire
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Piercing can now work alongside explosives
- Make XP collect immediately after dropping
- XP level requirement now caps at 25000
- Nerfed regen card amount by 50% on all levels
- Nerfed syphon card amount from 0.05hp to 0.01hp
- Buff Shuriken damage, cooldown, and target tracking
- Buff Torpedo knockback and target tracking
- Enemies get 0.5s of stun immunity after being stunned
- Buffed mine starting damage from 10 to 15
- Increased Atomic dagger damage upgrades
- Removed Atomic dagger cooldown modifiers
- Bullet spread card now increases bullet spread
DYNAMO CHANGES:
- Shields now reflect bullets
- Shields shrink when damaged
Changed depots in experimental branch