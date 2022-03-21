Beta Update 20220321

Share · View all patches · Build 8407359 · Last edited 21 March 2022 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This weeks patch mostly deals with code optimization:

Optimized many commonly used functions

Optimized threat range calculation (threat range calculation is much faster in many cases now)

Pressing 't' should result in much smaller delays, and the game should be able to process slightly more stuff before incurring slowdown.

Also made a few changes to Purple Flame Radiance:

is no longer sorcery tagged

no longer wastes hits on immune enemies

Thanks to Anotak for help with the optimizations.

-Dylan