 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rift Wizard update for 21 March 2022

Beta Update 20220321

Share · View all patches · Build 8407359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This weeks patch mostly deals with code optimization:

Optimized many commonly used functions
Optimized threat range calculation (threat range calculation is much faster in many cases now)

Pressing 't' should result in much smaller delays, and the game should be able to process slightly more stuff before incurring slowdown.

Also made a few changes to Purple Flame Radiance:

  • is no longer sorcery tagged
  • no longer wastes hits on immune enemies

Thanks to Anotak for help with the optimizations.

-Dylan

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8407359
Rift Wizard Content Depot 1271281
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.