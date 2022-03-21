Beta Update 20220321

This weeks patch mostly deals with code optimization:
Optimized many commonly used functions
Optimized threat range calculation (threat range calculation is much faster in many cases now)
Pressing 't' should result in much smaller delays, and the game should be able to process slightly more stuff before incurring slowdown.
Also made a few changes to Purple Flame Radiance:
- is no longer sorcery tagged
- no longer wastes hits on immune enemies
Thanks to Anotak for help with the optimizations.
-Dylan
Changed depots in beta branch