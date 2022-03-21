Update notes - Mar 20 2022

What did 0 say to 8? Nice belt... This is the 8th update, now stop laughing.

Music is subjective, everybody has their own taste. Now, you can have your own radio station(s) for your preferences. Create radio stations for your favorite songs, or any audio for that matter, and have them play in the game.

Added:

Added ability to create custom radio stations*

Added Toyoda Supera; DUDE...

Added UI compatibility for square and vertical resolutions; Including, but not limited to... 4:3, 4:5, 9:16, 9:21, 9:48

Added 17 achievements; Destroy civilians (tier 1-8), Destroy police (tier 1-8), "IS THAT A SUPRA?!"

Added 2 leaderboards; Civilians destroyed, police destroyed

Added 20km desert road

Added 20+ new spawn points

Added randomization to spawn point selection**

Added gas stations

Added ramps

Added trees

Changed:

Fixed important house not rendering

Decreased initial load times

Changed first-time startup window mode

Changed "Techno" station name

Changed surface smoothing of Chevron Carmaro

Balanced vehicle unlock values

*See "\Steam\steamapps\common\The Pointless Car Chase Refueled\Radio\Radio Note.txt" for instructions

**Randomized on game start