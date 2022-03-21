Update notes - Mar 20 2022

What did 0 say to 8? Nice belt... This is the 8th update, now stop laughing.
Music is subjective, everybody has their own taste. Now, you can have your own radio station(s) for your preferences. Create radio stations for your favorite songs, or any audio for that matter, and have them play in the game.
Added:
-
Added ability to create custom radio stations*
-
Added Toyoda Supera; DUDE...
-
Added UI compatibility for square and vertical resolutions; Including, but not limited to... 4:3, 4:5, 9:16, 9:21, 9:48
-
Added 17 achievements; Destroy civilians (tier 1-8), Destroy police (tier 1-8), "IS THAT A SUPRA?!"
-
Added 2 leaderboards; Civilians destroyed, police destroyed
-
Added 20km desert road
-
Added 20+ new spawn points
-
Added randomization to spawn point selection**
-
Added gas stations
-
Added ramps
-
Added trees
Changed:
- Fixed important house not rendering
- Decreased initial load times
- Changed first-time startup window mode
- Changed "Techno" station name
- Changed surface smoothing of Chevron Carmaro
- Balanced vehicle unlock values
*See "\Steam\steamapps\common\The Pointless Car Chase Refueled\Radio\Radio Note.txt" for instructions
**Randomized on game start
Changed files in this update