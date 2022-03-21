Beta 1.0: No Goblin Left Behind

Been a long time spent getting here but the goblins team is happy to present to you our Beta version of Goblins of Elderstone.

The team have been hard at work getting in all the final features planned for the game as we ramp up towards the final release. We hope you have a lot of fun (and tragedy) as you try out the new wave based enemy design for winter and appreciate the new beautification buildings that have been crafted to let you stylize your village into the paradise of your choosing.

We still have a way to go towards fixing and balancing everything before release but are proud to be hitting this milestone and enjoy sharing it with everyone, we hope you enjoy it and many, many, MANY thanks to everyone that has stuck with us through this journey.

Thank you so very much,

The goblins team.

Features:

• Undead now spawn as waves over multiple years during winter. Therefore, the difficulty you choose will not only affect how strong the undead are, but also affect the number of waves you will have to face.

• Added a new Burrows building which in the late game allows you to build a start and end point so that goblins can quickly travel large distances across the map much safer and faster.

• Added new beautification buildings which can be placed around the village. These require no goblin construction but need the required resources in your storage to be able to place them.

• Your chosen path (War/Trade/Faith) will now grant at least one guaranteed hero whose trait corresponds with said path in your tavern roster every refresh. Treks of the corresponding path will also have a slightly higher chance of success.

• Added new fog effect that comes in at night around the village.

• Equipped items on goblins now gives a small boost to one of their stats.

Balance:

• Decreased firewood consumption rate modifiers for each season.

• Revised building costs, firewood storage, and firewood consumption for early buildings.

• Increased Gold cost for Basic Tools, Basic Weapons, Tools, Weapons, and Logs.

• Decreased Gold cost for Firewood.

• Added 2 new starting resources in the Clan Creation UI.

• Increased sight ranges for all heroes.

• Increased the chances for Shiny resource to appear on some region map tiles.

• Decreased total resource types for Forest and Mountain map tiles.

• Increased the movement speed of most enemies.

• Decreased minimum goblins needed to start a new clan.

UI:

• New artwork for many of our story moments.

• Added new tooltips around scavenging and gathering buildings.

Bugs:

• Heroes attack distances rebalanced and reworked to consider the collision volumes of enemies.

• Added a loading screen for transitioning back to the main menu.