Update v0.17.6

Hello, friends!

We have a new patch today.

Thank you very much again for all feedback.

We are having a great time answering and talking to everyone in our Discord channel and Forums.

Keep it coming!

NEWS

(QoL) New save game option: go to Pause Menu to save. You can only save if you are in exterior areas. But the game will also save when you sleep. Saving in exterior games will load the player in the same position as multiplayer.

(QoL) New buttons: slider option to sell or buy more items at the Trader.

(QoL) New buttons: crafting x10 per click available.

(QoL) New Animal detail bar that shows the progress of: evolving, item or milk creation.

(QoL) New information about seeds: in the description you can now see how many days to harvest and the quantity.

CHANGES

(QoL) Added description for all chests, before you build. Now you will know how many storage space you have.

(QoL) First level requires now 50% less XP than before.

(QoL) Copper Ingot requires now 2 Copper Ore instead of 3.

(QoL) The rocks that has an "orange-ish" or "brown-ish" colors will drop more copper ore.

(QoL) Almost all work stations (workbench, stove, electronic table, etc) will give you more XP (double, some 3x) when crafting items.

Improved overall performance (islands are now better handled while loading).

Power Generator does not require a battery anymore;

Solar Panels require more batteries now.

FIXES

(Multiplayer) Fixed animal food and water sync.

(Multiplayer) Fixed Shop menu not in sync when you close it.

Fixed wrong descriptions to use hammer, after first patch.

Fixed sprinklers not dropping items if broken.

Fixed coffee not restoring hungry (but it is very low anyway).

Fixed wheat not restoring hungry.

Fixed pathfinding for all islands where creatures could attack players while in the Docks/Pier.

Fixed wrong tutorial message about bed on second floor;

Fixed animals not saving their names when they grow;

Fixed Social skill level 1 — now the discount for items will be bigger;

Fixed batteries requiring incorrect Skill level;

NOTES & TIPS

Creatures spawn back if you move out from an island and go back.

Nature objects will spawn back between 25-29 days in-game (like trees, rocks, bushes, etc). Inside your property, they do not respawn.

We are aware of more bugs in multiplayer (Alina's quest, some times Animals not growing, water pump sometimes no working, etc) and we will have a new patch soon for those too. We are also working in the new content for our roadmap. Stay tuned!