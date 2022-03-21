Beta 0.115 - Balance changes, optimizations, and UI improvements

Beta 0.115

Balance changes (Thanks audi0c0aster1, Snuggy Serian, nul, and many many others!)

Buffed Spread mods (affects old mods)

Buffed Wave mods (affects old mods)

Slightly buffed mods that increase Fire Rate (doesn't affect old mods)

Slightly nerfed mods that decrease Fire Rate (doesn't affect old mods)

Nerfed lightning mods (affects old mods)

Slightly nerfed mods and powers that increase Health (affects old mods)

Slightly buffed mods and powers that decrease Health (affects old mods)

Players will now punt destructible objects on contact instead of awkwardly sliding on them. (Thanks Rockon and Trellek!)

Destructible objects can no longer trap players by spawning on top of them. (Thanks ddrs!)

Further optimized the lag spike between waves (Thanks everyone!)

Major optimizations at high resolutions in return for a slight quality drop (let me know how you feel about this one).

Optimized low quality settings.

Lowered the camera much more during a slide to make it clear it's not a sprint.

Fixed an issue causing modmart to reset its inventory after purchasing a mod (Thanks ddrs!)

Fixed a problem with recycler capacity displays showing incorrect levels.

Resources stick around 50% longer before disappearing (Thanks Bonegrinder!)

Some major UI graphics improvements.

Removed some unnecessary particles that significantly drop FPS in some cases (Thanks Rockon!)

Fixed some issues with particle effect scaling.

Fixed an issue causing loading screens to flicker.